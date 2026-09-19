Wheelchair-Bound Man Shot Would-Be Robber, His Landlord Called It 'Criminal Activity' and Evicted Him

The St. Louis Housing Authority told a wheelchair-bound man to vacate his apartment after he shot a would-be robber.

Police and prosecutors described Torrey Holliday as the victim of an armed robbery in the Aug. 26 incident, Fox2Now.com, a St. Louis TV station, reported, while Randall T. Taylor was charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Despite the charges against Taylor, Holliday received a letter on Aug. 28 informing him he was being evicted for “criminal activity,” according to Fox2Now.

“Security camera on August 26, 2026, shows you in a verbal altercation and then pulling out a gun, firing it multiple times inside the lobby of Euclid Plaza and shooting someone,” the letter says under a checked box called “Criminal Activity.”

Holliday and Taylor argued over a firearm the latter allegedly stole from Holliday in July, with Taylor eventually pulling a gun and announcing a robbery.

Taylor was being held without bond.

“The safety of our residents remains a top priority for the St. Louis Housing Authority (SLHA),” the St. Louis Housing Authority told Fox2Now.com in a statement.

“While federal privacy requirements prevent us from discussing individual tenancy matters, SLHA takes conduct that threatens the health or safety of residents, staff, or the community seriously.”

The St. Louis Housing Authority didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

“I woke up the next morning, they not even trying to ask me, ‘Am I alright? What happened? Is it ok?’ Nothing,” Holliday told the local TV station. “All they hit me with was a… package saying, ‘You got to be out.’”

Residents told the St. Louis-area TV station there was an anti-firearm policy, but Holliday argues no signs were posted. The ban could also be on shaky legal ground, according to a Second Amendment litigation expert.

“The government cannot make a condition of living in public housing that its residents waive their fundamental rights,” Second Amendment Foundation Senior Director of Legal Operations Bill Sack told the DCNF.

“Put simply, gun bans in public housing violate the Second Amendment. SAF has brought – and won – multiple cases exonerating the 2A rights of public housing residents, including most recently in Hunter v. Cortland Housing Authority in New York.”

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