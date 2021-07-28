As if the months following the Jan. 6 incursion on Capitol Hill were not painful enough for our nation, Democrats are determined to drag it all up again with their “investigative” show trials that serve as an opportunity to fill the video banks of the mainstream news media with sound bites depicting former President Donald Trump and all his supporters as white-supremacist, Christian-nationalist, anti-American terrorists.

The mainstream media is all over it, naturally.

The American public, on the other hand? Not so much.

The massive uproar made by the mainstream media and Washington D.C. establishments over the Capitol incursion was always a stretch, as the no-doubt still very shameful event paled drastically in comparison with the riots of 2020 that caused more than $1 billion in damage and dozens of lives.

While essentially no major figure on the right supported the criminal actions taken by some protesters on Jan. 6, the mainstream media and Democratic politicians were sympathetic to the decidedly more violent George Floyd riots — right up to our now-Vice President Kamala Harris — as the rise of Marxist ideology, domestic terrorism, and totalitarian assaults on our culture have been all but outright condoned from these quarters.

The post-presidency impeachment of former President Donald Trump that followed Jan. 6 was one of the lowest points our nation has reached during this fiercely divided time, and yet, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her hand-selected, anti-Trump Jan. 6 panel are apparently determined to see how much lower we can go.

And voters appear to be getting sick and tired of the wild hypocrisy and partisan attacks.

The number of Republican and independent voters who oppose Pelosi’s Jan. 6 probe, which kicked off on Tuesday, is steadily dropping, according to a Politico/Morning Consult poll released on the same day.

Fifty-two percent of Republican voters oppose the panel, which is an increase of 9 points from five weeks earlier, the poll found.

Meanwhile, support for the panel among independents has dropped by 13 points, down to 52 percent.

Democrats, meanwhile, remain the same — 83 percent support the panel, as they did in a previous poll.

While 58 percent of voters overall support the panel, this has dropped by 8 percentage points since June thanks to the declining support for GOP and independent voters, the poll showed.

The polls were conducted June 18-20 and July 23-26 among roughly 2,000 registered voters. They had margins of error of 2 percent, according to Morning Consult.

The second poll was taken after Pelosi refused to seat pro-Trump Republican Reps. Jim Banks of Indiana and Jim Jordan of Ohio, selected by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. The move marked an unprecedented refusal on the part of the majority party to give the minority party the members of its choice on such a panel.

“With respect for the integrity of the investigation, with an insistence on the truth and with concern about statements made and actions taken by these Members, I must reject the recommendations of Representatives Banks and Jordan to the Select Committee,” Pelosi said in a statement last week.

“The unprecedented nature of January 6th demands this unprecedented decision.”

This move was slammed by McCarthy, who asked House Democrats, “Why are you allowing a lame-duck speaker to destroy this institution? This is the people’s house, not Pelosi’s House.”

The panel has instead been stocked with the most notorious of anti-Trump Republicans, Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois.

All nine members of the panel, Republican and Democrat, voted to impeach Trump.

As this dramatic display of political theater kicked off in the House on Tuesday, it became immediately clear this would be the kind of fully partisan affair that a growing number of Republican and independent voters anticipated it would be.

A Capitol Hill police officer who testified falsely claimed that his fellow officer, Brian Sicknick, died of injuries sustained during the attack and requested a moment of silence for his late colleague. (Sicknick died following a stroke that he had after leaving the Capitol Building). Meanwhile, there was no such memorial for the one person who was deliberately killed amid the violence on that day, protester Ashli Babbit.

It is hard to deny that the end goal of this exercise is not, as stated, to simply probe the breach, find out what happened, and get the answers that Americans need to move forward. Instead, it’s to try once again to rope former President Trump in with the incursion, blame him for it, and find another means with which to crucify him before the American public.

“The American people deserve the full and open testimony of every person with knowledge of the planning and preparation for Jan. 6. … We must also know what happened every minute of that day in the White House — every phone call, every conversation, every meeting leading up to, during and after the attack. Honorable men and women have an obligation to step forward,” Cheney declared during her opening remarks.

“If those responsible are not held accountable, and if Congress does not act responsibly, this will remain a cancer on our constitutional Republic, undermining the peaceful transfer of power at the heart of our democratic system.

“We must issue and enforce subpoenas promptly. We must get to the objective truth,” she declared. “We must overcome the many efforts we are already seeing to cover up and obscure the facts.”

Democrats and their mainstream media allies have long blamed Trump for dividing our nation, but they seem determined to rip it apart themselves in the process of trying to get rid of him — even when he’s been out of office for six months.

There is simply no denying this is entirely political, as their second impeachment attempt, a thinly veiled plot to prevent Trump from running again in 2024, failed so miserably.

Americans are clearly getting sick of the sham.

