Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has publicly stated her desire to end gerrymandering — redrawing electoral districts to give one party an unfair electoral advantage. In 2019, the California Democrat called it an “unjust and deeply dangerous practice” that “robs Americans of their right to have an equal voice in their government.”

Despite that, she has been giving hundreds of thousands of dollars to her party’s gerrymandering efforts.

According to Federal Election Commission records, Pelosi’s leadership political action committee, PAC to the Future, sent $300,000 to the National Democratic Redistricting Committee.

The panel, headed by Holder, “is at the forefront of left-wing gerrymandering efforts,” The Washington Free Beacon reported Monday.

“The National Democratic Redistricting Committee was born out of a quiet strategy session between former president Barack Obama, Pelosi, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.), and former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe before Obama left the White House,” the report said. “The group identified breaking up Republican-controlled legislatures as a top priority.”

The group describes its goal as “executing a comprehensive redistricting strategy that shifts the redistricting power, creating fair districts where Democrats can compete.”

Holder himself has a somewhat checkered past: He was attorney general during the Obama administration’s infamous Operation Fast and Furious, in which the federal government allowed criminals to buy guns in Arizona with the intention of following them as they were transported into Mexico.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives lost track of most of the 2,000 guns bought by criminals, and two of them were found at the scene of Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry’s shooting death in 2010.

Although the House of Representatives found Holder in contempt for hiding documents about the scandal, a Justice Department review controversially cleared him of wrongdoing.

Now, this same man is heading up a Democratic committee to redraw electoral maps. I’m sure all the districts will be fair and square, right?

The not-so-subtle secret is that Pelosi is not against all gerrymandering. She is only against gerrymandering that hurts her party.

Most Democrats have avoided giving money to Holder’s group directly. The Free Beacon said Pelosi’s PAC is “the only political committee linked to a politician that has donated to Holder’s group in the past two years.”

This doesn’t necessarily mean that other Democrats don’t support the committee, but they at least understand the bad optics of giving to an effort to gerrymander in favor of their party.

Pelosi, on the other hand, appears to have no shame.

This is not the first time the speaker has publicly acted in direct opposition to a point that she had argued for. In fact, it’s been less than six months since her last blatant example of hypocrisy.

In August, Pelosi and other Democrats were advocating for a shutdown of the American economy. The prospect of saving lives from the coronavirus was much more important than, say, visiting a local salon, they maintained.

Meanwhile, Pelosi visited a local salon.

According to Fox News, she went to eSalon in San Francisco on Aug. 31 to get “a wash and blowout” despite ordinances prohibiting the salon from opening.

Security footage showed that Pelosi was not even wearing a covering over her face while at the salon.

Erica Kious, the owner of the salon, was not afraid to tell Fox News how she felt about Pelosi visiting her establishment while simultaneously arguing that the public should be barred from doing so.

“It was a slap in the face that she went in, you know, that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can’t work,” Kious said.

Instead of apologizing, Pelosi claimed she was “set up” and that the salon “owes me an apology,” according to KTVU-TV. That takes some serious nerve.

The salon soon went out of business.

Pelosi’s hypocritical actions in both of these cases perfectly encapsulate the danger of letting the liberal “elite” come into power.

While traditional conservatives maintain that the government is a representation of the people, the liberal idea that the government can solve all of our problems suggests that politicians are somehow better than the average American.

This creates a superiority complex, which Pelosi has clearly fallen into. She argues for rules that American citizens must follow, but she believes the rules don’t apply to her.

This kind of government is precisely what the Founding Fathers hoped to avoid.

As the people of this country, we must be able to hold our elected officials accountable.

