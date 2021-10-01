Share
News

Supreme Court Justice the Left Tried to Destroy Tests Positive for COVID-19

 By Sebastian Hughes  October 1, 2021 at 7:08am
Share

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“On Thursday, per the Court’s regular testing protocols, Justice Kavanaugh had a routine Covid test ahead of Justice Barrett’s investiture on Friday,” the court wrote in a statement Friday morning.

“On Thursday evening, Justice Kavanaugh was informed that he had tested positive for Covid-19.”

Kavanaugh had no symptoms as of Friday and he has been fully vaccinated since January, according to the statement.

His wife and daughters are also fully vaccinated, testing negative on Thursday.

Trending:
Rock Star Who Enjoyed a Cult Following in the 1970s Dead at Age 77

“Per current Court testing protocols, all of the Justices were tested Monday morning prior to conference, and all tested negative, including Justice Kavanaugh,” the court said.

Kavanaugh and his wife will not attend Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s investiture “as a precaution.”

Kavanaugh ran in the “ACLI Capital Challenge,” a three-mile charity road race which “attracts members of Congress, high-ranking Administration officials, federal judges” and more, on Wednesday, CNBC reported.

Will this development interfere with the Court hearing oral arguments?

In its next term, starting Monday, the court is expected to hear in-person oral arguments for the first time in 19 months, and the court statement did not mention whether Kavanaugh’s test result would change this schedule, CNBC reported.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Sebastian Hughes
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.




loading
Minnesota Middle School Will No Longer Give Students 'F' Grades After Conducting 'Equity Audit'
House Panel Pushes Bill Requiring Intel Community to Report on 'Diversity and Inclusion Efforts'
NYC Teachers Make Last-Minute Appeal for Supreme Court to Block Vaccine Mandate
Employees Complain Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Is 'Mostly Male and Overwhelmingly White'
Supreme Court Justice the Left Tried to Destroy Tests Positive for COVID-19
See more...

Conversation