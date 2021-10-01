Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“On Thursday, per the Court’s regular testing protocols, Justice Kavanaugh had a routine Covid test ahead of Justice Barrett’s investiture on Friday,” the court wrote in a statement Friday morning.

“On Thursday evening, Justice Kavanaugh was informed that he had tested positive for Covid-19.”

Kavanaugh had no symptoms as of Friday and he has been fully vaccinated since January, according to the statement.

His wife and daughters are also fully vaccinated, testing negative on Thursday.

“Per current Court testing protocols, all of the Justices were tested Monday morning prior to conference, and all tested negative, including Justice Kavanaugh,” the court said.

Kavanaugh and his wife will not attend Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s investiture “as a precaution.”

Here is the full statement from the court. pic.twitter.com/t8khs2dBzp — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) October 1, 2021

Kavanaugh ran in the “ACLI Capital Challenge,” a three-mile charity road race which “attracts members of Congress, high-ranking Administration officials, federal judges” and more, on Wednesday, CNBC reported.

In its next term, starting Monday, the court is expected to hear in-person oral arguments for the first time in 19 months, and the court statement did not mention whether Kavanaugh’s test result would change this schedule, CNBC reported.

