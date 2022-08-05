Suspect Allegedly Attacks Random Strangers, Then Comes Face-to-Face with the One Man Who Could Stop Him

A New York City man bit off more than he could chew when he ended up wrestling with an experienced martial artist.

MMA fighter Ro Malabanan took down a homeless man who allegedly assaulted two people in Manhattan last week, the New York Post reported.

Malabanan, 44, posted video of the altercation on his personal Instagram page.

The jiu-jitsu black belt described seeing 28-year-old Samuel Frazier “sucker punch” a construction worker on his way to work.

After other witnesses said there were more victims, Malabanan and a group of men chased after Frazier.

“My jiu-jitsu instincts just kicked in. I jumped on his back,” Malabanan said of his confrontation with the man, according to the Post.

The suspect went on to make excuses for his actions after Malabanan restrained him, claiming his victims had been “walking into me.”

Malabanan wasn’t having it.

“That’s bulls***, bro, you still don’t punch people in the face for no f***ing reason,” the grappler said.

Cops soon arrived to handcuff Frazier.

MMA fighter detains NYC assault suspect in Soho https://t.co/P2NuraVXhF pic.twitter.com/MSQtP7uBB3 — New York Post (@nypost) August 4, 2022

A New York Police Department investigation found that Frazier delivered “unprovoked” punches to two people on the street, including a 17-year-old boy. He faces two charges of assault.

After Malabanan’s professional fighting career was derailed by concussions, he pivoted to working as a boxing and martial arts instructor.

The fighter said he teaches self-defense skills to New Yorkers concerned they’ll face a public attack similar to what witnesses described in this case.

“Just another day,” Malabanan said. “A lot of crazies out there in the streets right now so just please be careful. They will sucker-punch you. They will take out their frustrations.”

