ICE Arrests Slew of Killers, Rapists, Child Predators Living in Communities Across the US

The Department of Homeland Security has announced the weekend arrests of multiple violent criminal illegal immigrants who had been living in communities nationwide.

The department said those arrested had been convicted of crimes including murder, rape, sexual assault of children, kidnapping, and other crimes.

DHS said the arrests are part of the Trump administration’s ongoing immigration enforcement efforts to make streets safer for Americans.

The men and women of ICE are NOT slowing down in our mission to arrest and remove illegal aliens from our nation. While Americans were enjoying their weekend, ICE was arresting murderers, pedophiles, rapists, kidnappers, and other criminal illegal aliens across the country: — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 3, 2026

“While Americans were enjoying their weekend, ICE law enforcement was arresting murderers, pedophiles, rapists, kidnappers, and other criminal illegal aliens across the country,” a DHS representative said in a news release on Monday.

“The men and women of ICE work every single day to remove dangerous criminals like these from our communities and make America safe again.

“With these criminals off our streets and out of our country, it’s no wonder that crime rates have reached record lows under the Trump Administration.”

According to the news release, those arrested included Juan Mauricio Castillo, an illegal immigrant from El Salvador previously convicted of homicide after a slaying in Nevada.

Aung Lwin, a criminal illegal alien from Burma, convicted for sexual assault on a child in Omaha, Nebraska. pic.twitter.com/0AomRe2mao — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 3, 2026

DHS also identified Juan Escobar-Herrera, an illegal immigrant from Honduras, as arrested after being convicted of sexually assaulting a child younger than 12 in Alabama.

The department said Aung Lwin, an illegal immigrant from Burma, was convicted of sexually assaulting a child in Nebraska.

Aenoy Panyanouvoung, a criminal illegal alien from Laos, convicted for sex assault, failure to register as a sex offender, assault, forgery, and fraud in St. Louis, Missouri. pic.twitter.com/JuxGul8F4x — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 3, 2026

DHS identified Bruno Efren Santos-Gonzalez, an illegal immigrant from Ecuador, as having been convicted of sexual intercourse with a minor in Los Angeles.

According to DHS, Antonio De Jesus Andrade-Ochoa, an illegal immigrant from Mexico, was convicted of second-degree rape in Delaware.

Juan Mauricio Castillo, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for homicide: willful killing in Washoe County, Nevada. pic.twitter.com/M3LmUBm85L — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 3, 2026

The news release also identified Aenoy Panyanouvoung, an illegal immigrant from Laos, who was convicted of sexual assault, failure to register as a sex offender, assault, forgery, and fraud in Missouri.

Others who were picked up had been convicted of crimes including assault, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery, robbery, and vehicle theft, DHS reported.

DHS said the arrests all occurred over the weekend as ICE officers conducted enforcement operations across the country.

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