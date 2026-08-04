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Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are pictured outside the Ventura County Government Center in Ventura, California, on July 27.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are pictured outside the Ventura County Government Center in Ventura, California, on July 27. ICE on Monday announced a slew of arrests of criminal illegal aliens in a weekend operation. (Blake Fagan / AFP via Getty Images)

ICE Arrests Slew of Killers, Rapists, Child Predators Living in Communities Across the US

 By Johnathan Jones  August 4, 2026 at 2:22pm
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The Department of Homeland Security has announced the weekend arrests of multiple violent criminal illegal immigrants who had been living in communities nationwide.

The department said those arrested had been convicted of crimes including murder, rape, sexual assault of children, kidnapping, and other crimes.

DHS said the arrests are part of the Trump administration’s ongoing immigration enforcement efforts to make streets safer for Americans.

“While Americans were enjoying their weekend, ICE law enforcement was arresting murderers, pedophiles, rapists, kidnappers, and other criminal illegal aliens across the country,” a DHS representative said in a news release on Monday.

“The men and women of ICE work every single day to remove dangerous criminals like these from our communities and make America safe again.

“With these criminals off our streets and out of our country, it’s no wonder that crime rates have reached record lows under the Trump Administration.”

According to the news release, those arrested included Juan Mauricio Castillo, an illegal immigrant from El Salvador previously convicted of homicide after a slaying in Nevada.

DHS also identified Juan Escobar-Herrera, an illegal immigrant from Honduras, as arrested after being convicted of sexually assaulting a child younger than 12 in Alabama.

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The department said Aung Lwin, an illegal immigrant from Burma, was convicted of sexually assaulting a child in Nebraska.

DHS identified Bruno Efren Santos-Gonzalez, an illegal immigrant from Ecuador, as having been convicted of sexual intercourse with a minor in Los Angeles.

According to DHS, Antonio De Jesus Andrade-Ochoa, an illegal immigrant from Mexico, was convicted of second-degree rape in Delaware.

The news release also identified Aenoy Panyanouvoung, an illegal immigrant from Laos, who was convicted of sexual assault, failure to register as a sex offender, assault, forgery, and fraud in Missouri.

Others who were picked up had been convicted of crimes including assault, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery, robbery, and vehicle theft, DHS reported.

DHS said the arrests all occurred over the weekend as ICE officers conducted enforcement operations across the country.

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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