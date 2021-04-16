Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

The Suspect in the Indianapolis FedEx Massacre Has Been Identified

Law enforcement officers confer at the scene on Friday in Indianapolis, where multiple people were shot at a FedEx Ground facility near the Indianapolis airport.Michael Conroy / APLaw enforcement officers confer at the scene on Friday in Indianapolis, where multiple people were shot at a FedEx Ground facility near the Indianapolis airport. (Michael Conroy / AP)

By Erin Coates
Published April 16, 2021 at 12:20pm
Mewe Share P Share

The suspect in the shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis on Thursday night has been identified as 19-year-old Brandon Scott Hole.

The suspect was identified by law enforcement officials to NBC News.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to an active shooter at 11 p.m. Thursday night at a FedEx Ground facility, WTHR-TV reported.

TRENDING: GOP Rep Introduces Bill to Protect Trump's Border Wall

Eight people were killed and five others were injured before being transported to a hospital for treatment.

“This suspect came to the facility, and when he came there he got out of his car and pretty quickly started some random shooting outside the facility,” deputy chief of criminal investigations Craig McCartt said during a news conference Friday morning, according to NBC.

“Then, he did go into the facility for brief time before he took his own life,” he added, according to USA Today.

CNN correspondent Shimon Prokupecz reported that Hole was “known to federal and local authorities prior to the attack.”

“A family member of the suspected shooter reached out to authorities warning about the suspect’s potential for violence, according to law enforcement sources,” Prokupecz tweeted.

The alleged gunman’s motivation and connection to the facility were unclear as of Friday morning.

“We’re still working with FedEx security for anything that might have been an indication this was going to happen right now,” McCartt said, according to CNN.

RELATED: Police Union Says Officer Was '100 Percent Justified' in Adam Toledo Shooting as New Video Is Released

FBI special agent Paul Keenan told NBC that the bureau was searching Hole’s house.

Although the victims have not been identified yet, FedEx CEO Frederick W. Smith said the eight people who were killed were company employees.

“This is a devastating day, and words are hard to describe the emotions we all feel,” he said in a statement.

“I want to express my deepest sympathies to the families, friends, and co-workers of those team members.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







The Suspect in the Indianapolis FedEx Massacre Has Been Identified
Democrats Introduce Legislation That Restricts the Number of Guns a Person Can Buy
Ex-CNN Producer Slams Network's Coverage of Minnesota Riots
Judge in Derek Chauvin Case Reprimands Prosecution, Threatens Mistrial
Nancy Pelosi Throws a Big Wrench in Democrats' Plan to Pack the Supreme Court
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×