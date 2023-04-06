Parler Share
News

SWAT Units Surround Trump Tower in Chicago After Woman with Gun Enters the Hotel

 By Jack Davis  April 5, 2023 at 5:17pm
Parler Share

At a time when tension around all things Trump is at a fever pitch, the sight of an armed woman entering the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago on Wednesday prompted a massive police response.

The incident began when the woman, whose name was not released, was seen entering the building at about 11:25 a.m. while holding a rifle, two law enforcement sources told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Chicago’s SWAT unit responded to the incident, which took place one day after the city’s mayoral election and one day after former President Donald Trump was arraigned in a Manhattan court.

Trending:
'Curious Omission' Noted in Indictment of Donald Trump: 'What Kind of a Clown Joker Wrote This Thing?'

A standoff then ensued between the woman and police that lasted several hours. The heavy police presence led to the street outside Trump Tower being closed, according to WMAO-TV.

The woman was confirmed to be in police custody by about 3 p.m., according to the Mirror.

The Mirror reported that there were claims the woman had barricaded herself inside the building and was holding hostages. Police did not address those claims.

Police radio traffic indicated that officers were called to a 27th-floor apartment, and that the woman allegedly said “she was tired of being abused by her husband,” the Sun-Times reported.

Police classified the incident as domestic in nature. After the woman was arrested, she was brought to a hospital for an evaluation, police said.

No injuries were reported.

“At this time, we believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public,” Chicago police said in a statement.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




SWAT Units Surround Trump Tower in Chicago After Woman with Gun Enters the Hotel
People Absolutely Disgusted by Subway's New Easter Sandwich - 500 to Be Given Out for Free
Google Employees Lose Some 'Adult Daycare' Amenities as Company Cuts Cost - Here's a List
Controversial College Basketball Star Rejects Jill Biden's 'Apology' and Invitation: 'We'll Go to the Obamas'
Watch What Happens the Second Trump Says 'Alvin Bragg' at Mar-a-Lago
See more...

Conversation