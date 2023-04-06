SWAT Units Surround Trump Tower in Chicago After Woman with Gun Enters the Hotel

At a time when tension around all things Trump is at a fever pitch, the sight of an armed woman entering the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago on Wednesday prompted a massive police response.

The incident began when the woman, whose name was not released, was seen entering the building at about 11:25 a.m. while holding a rifle, two law enforcement sources told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Chicago’s SWAT unit responded to the incident, which took place one day after the city’s mayoral election and one day after former President Donald Trump was arraigned in a Manhattan court.

🚨#BREAKING: Woman armed with a rifle walks inside trump tower hotel 📌#Chicago | #Illinois Currently numerous authorities and SWAT officers are on the scene at Trump tower international hotel in Chicago Illinois after a Woman armed with a rifle walks into the building reports… pic.twitter.com/YDWLlw7zcb — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 5, 2023

A standoff then ensued between the woman and police that lasted several hours. The heavy police presence led to the street outside Trump Tower being closed, according to WMAO-TV.

The woman was confirmed to be in police custody by about 3 p.m., according to the Mirror.

The Mirror reported that there were claims the woman had barricaded herself inside the building and was holding hostages. Police did not address those claims.

Police radio traffic indicated that officers were called to a 27th-floor apartment, and that the woman allegedly said “she was tired of being abused by her husband,” the Sun-Times reported.

🚨#UPDATE: Tactical teams have enter inside the Trump Tower in Chicago with confirmed threats as a woman armed with rifle first entered Trump Tower during a domestic-related incident but she is now on the 27th floor inside a hotel room pic.twitter.com/kbnvIdWxZT — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 5, 2023

Police classified the incident as domestic in nature. After the woman was arrested, she was brought to a hospital for an evaluation, police said.

No injuries were reported.

“At this time, we believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public,” Chicago police said in a statement.

