A Minnesota middle school teacher is using a class survey to help hide students’ gender transitions within her classroom.

Mandi Jung, a teacher at Highland Park Middle School, used a back-to-school questionnaire to ask students what name and pronouns they would like her to use in class, according to Fox News. The questionnaire then asked students if “it is okay” for Jung to use the name and pronouns selected with the student’s parents and if it isn’t, what name should be used.

As a part of the questionnaire, students were allowed to choose as many pronouns as they wanted. The students were also asked if the pronouns they selected could be used with other students in the class.

In 2015, the St. Paul Public School District adopted a “Gender Inclusion policy,” which stated that all students’ gender identities must be respected “by honoring the right of students to be identified and addressed by their preferred name and pronoun.” Under the policy, staff must honor a student’s preferred pronouns and name, regardless of parental consent.

Teachers and schools across the country are working to hide students’ “gender transitions” from parents; in California, a teacher encouraged educators through a district-wide email to hide student’s gender transitions from their parents. Linn-Mar Community School District in Iowa, has a “Transgender and Students Nonconforming to Gender Role Stereotypes” policy that allows all students in seventh grade to create a “gender identity plan” without their parents’ permission.

The St. Paul Public School District and Jung did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

