Path 27
News
Afghan women walk by posters of Taliban leaders and flags in Kabul, Afghanistan, last week.
Afghan women walk by posters of Taliban leaders and flags in Kabul, Afghanistan, last week. The terrorist group is reportedly to be recognized as the legitimate government of Afghanistan by the Turkish government. (AP)

Taliban to Be Recognized as Legitimate Government in New Deal to Solve Airport Conflict: Report

 By Jack Davis  August 29, 2021 at 1:49pm
Path 27

Turkey will operate Kabul’s airport in collaboration with Qatar, according to a new report.

As part of the deal, Turkey — a NATO member — will recognize the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan, according to a report by the London-based news outlet Middle East Eye.

News media accounts throughout the frenzied evacuation in Kabul last week pictured the deal to run the airport once the U.S. leaves this week as an on-again, off-again transaction.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had indicated that one major sticking point was who would provide security at the airport, according to WION-TV. He was quoted as saying Turkey would not operate the airport while the Taliban controlled its security.

Trending:
Kamala Harris and Gavin Newsom Cancel Rally After Backlash Over the Event's Timing

“What does the Taliban say with regard to the airport issue? They say ‘give us the security but you operate it’,” Erdogan said, according to Barrons.

“How come we hand you over the security?” Erdogan added.

“Let’s say you took over the security but how would we explain to the world if another bloodbath takes place there? It’s not an easy job,” he said.

However, the new report said the security issued was resolved by Turkey agreeing to contract with a private firm for airport security, and that those hired would be former Turkish soldiers or police officers.

Turkey would be allowed to have Turkish special forces present to protect Turkish staff, but they would not be allowed to leave the airport.

Related:
Mom of 20-Year-Old Marine Who Was Killed in Kabul Bombing Makes Surprise Call to On-Air Show, Places All Blame on Biden

Turkey has been guarding the military section of the airport against attacks.

The deal calls for Turkey and Qatar to form a consortium to operate the airport.

Turkey has not yet closed its embassy in Kabul

A United Arab Emirates-based consortium had already won a contract from the former government of Afghanistan to run the airport. It is uncertain how that deal will be dealt with, according to Middle East Eye.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Path 27
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




loading
Taliban to Be Recognized as Legitimate Government in New Deal to Solve Airport Conflict: Report
Mom of 20-Year-Old Marine Who Was Killed in Kabul Bombing Makes Surprise Call to On-Air Show, Places All Blame on Biden
Ida Slams US Coast Harder than Katrina, Virtually All Gulf Oil Production Now Crippled by Monster Storm
Trump Family Member Claims He Will Run in 2024
Ida Nears Landfall: Powerful Hurricane Targets Louisiana, Undergoes Drastic Change in 24-Hour Period
See more...

Conversation