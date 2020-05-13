Mother’s Day is more complicated for some than others, and strained family tensions can cause the day to be more of a hurtful reminder than a joyful celebration.

So when people take initiative to be kind and respect one another in situations that could be awkward, it’s encouraging and heartwarming.

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead of HGTV’s “Flip or Flop” have been separated since 2016 and divorced since 2018. Christina is now married, and Tarek is dating Heather Rae Young.

Sunday could have been a strange day for both women, as Christina and Tarek have two children — Taylor, 9, and Brayden, 4 — together, but apparently Heather has adapted well to her role and even reached out with a very kind gesture to Christina.

On Sunday, Heather posted on Instagram, explaining her commitment to helping raise the two kids who were not biologically her own.

TRENDING: Flynn Judge Faces Ethics Complaints After Head-Scratching Move

“About 10 months ago on date #2 @therealtarekelmoussa and I decided to commit to each other 100% that meant me committing to his babies 100%,” she posted, with a photo of the family of four decked out in pajamas. “There was never a question in my mind it just felt right. I’ve learned more patience and kindness and to be more selfless.”

“A ‘title’ does not define a relationship or who we are and it Does not define Love.”

“Thank you @therealtarekelmoussa the best daddy for trusting me to love the babies & bringing joy & love that I’ve never felt before. I am so grateful for my life.”

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms, step moms, and bonus moms!”

She put her money where her mouth was, according to People, who shared a photo from Christina Anstead’s Instagram story that featured a beautiful bouquet of Mother’s Day flowers, reportedly from Heather.

“Christina,” the note nestled among the flowers read, “Happy Mother’s Day to the best Mommy! Love Tay + Bray.”

RELATED: 6 Odd Baby Yoda Products You Probably Didn't Know About

Christina also posted on Mother’s Day, sharing her sentiments about her children through borrowed words, and wishing everyone a happy celebration.

“Through all the things my eyes have seen / The best by far is you / For all the places I have been / I’m no place without you,” she wrote. “My greatest gift is you.”

“Happy Mother’s Day everyone.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.