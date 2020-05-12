For those who are blessed to have or be mothers, this past Sunday was a day of celebration. Many go the expected route with presents, choosing to make breakfast, write sappy letters, buy flowers and spend quality time with the women in their lives.

But there are those who go the extra mile because they can, and choose to give staggering gifts.

Julianne Hough is one of those people.

The dancer and actress had a huge surprise planned for her mom, Marriann Hough, and posted a video of the reveal on her Instagram page.

“My Mother has given given given … its now her time to receive,” she shared. “Happy Mother’s Day Momma!”

The video opened with Marriann standing on a cute little porch covered in vines.

“Is this your house, mom?” Julianne, who was filming, asked.

“This is my house!” her mother said incredulously, laughing and then leaning down to hug the plant-wrapped railing. She headed to a pillar next, but then saw the gorgeous tree in the front yard and beelined for it.

“Oh no, look at this,” she said as she picked her way across the grass. “I love trees.”

“Oh my gosh. This is — Oh my gosh! I just realized … this is my tree,” she said, looking up at it and giving the trunk a pat before wrapping her arms around it.

“I just love this tree.”

She continued to extoll the virtues of the house placement and appearance, claiming that “it could not be better. It’s unbelievable.”

Clearly she loved the thoughtful gift from her daughter.

Marriann may have been a little confused about how long she’d have the house for.

According to Us Magazine, Julianne shared a video on her Instagram story that showed her and her mom hugging, with the caption “After my mom realized the house I bought her wasn’t just for a year … it was HERS Forever!!!!!!!”

“Feeling so very blessed for all the experiences and journeys I have been honored to experience being a Mother,” Marriann shared on Monday. “The most wonderful, Lovely Mothers Day and starting to settle in”

“Beautiful Bougets of flowers from children, so many great conversations with family, grandchildren and friends … I pray I can become a better example, daughter, mother, grandmother and friend …”

Not everyone can buy their mom a house for mother’s day, but plenty of us probably wish we could. Until then, we can enjoy seeing other people’s joy over such lavish, thoughtful gifts.

