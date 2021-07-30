Path 27
News
Sports
Gregg Popovich is seen during a basketball game between the United States and France at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Sunday in Saitama, Japan.
Gregg Popovich is seen during a basketball game between the United States and France at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Sunday in Saitama, Japan. (Jean Catuffe / Getty Images)

Team USA Coach: 'We Live in a Racist Country'

Michael Austin July 30, 2021 at 1:08pm
Path 27

The head coach of the U.S. Olympic men’s basketball team once said the United States is a racist country and that the American flag is “irrelevant.”

Gregg Popovich, who is also the head coach of the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs, has made a number of anti-American remarks over the past several years.

Chief among them was his 2018 assertion that “we live in a racist country.”

Popovich made the comment when asked why the NBA should celebrate Black History Month, according to CNN.

“I think it’s pretty obvious. Our league is made up of a lot of black guys,” he said.

Trending:
GOP Rep Says He Hugged Cop Who Shot Ashli Babbitt and Said 'You Did What You Had to Do'

“To honor that and understand it is pretty simplistic. How would you ignore that? More importantly, we live in a racist country that hasn’t figured it out yet.”

In 2020, the coach claimed that “the history of our nation from the very beginning was a lie.”

“The only reason this nation has made the progress it has is because of the persistence, patience and effort of black people. The history of our nation from the very beginning in many ways was a lie, and we continue to this day, mostly black and brown people, to try to make that lie a truth so that it is no longer a lie,” Popovich said, according to Sports Illustrated.

Popovich isn’t too fond of the American flag, either.

Should Gregg Popovich be coaching a U.S. Olympic team?

When asked about kneeling during the national anthem, he told The New York Times that “the flag is irrelevant.”

“It’s just a symbol that people glom onto for political reasons, just like Cheney back in the Iraq war,” he said.

Popovich’s team has underachieved at the Tokyo Olympics thus far.

Leading up to the Games, Team USA lost five of its last eight contests, according to USA Today.

Then, in its opening match at the Olympics, the American team was upset by France.

Related:
American Swimmer Enrages Russians with Doping Comments

All this is despite having the most talented roster in the world by far.

Many have placed the blame for the team’s failures squarely at Popovich’s feet.

“If you want to know where to put the blame for Team USA’s 83-76 loss to France — America’s first Olympic men’s basketball loss in 6,176 days — look no further than the guy with five NBA titles who has been clueless from the very moment he was given the reins to USA Basketball,” columnist Dan Walken wrote in a USA Today Op-Ed.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Path 27
Michael Austin
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including several original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including several original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa




loading
Team USA Coach: 'We Live in a Racist Country'
No Wonder We're Losing: Team USA Coach, Players Are Ashamed of the Country
Here's Why Liberal 'Team USA' Is Losing While Slovenia Is Winning at Basketball
Horror Stories: Emotional Interviews With Families Damaged by Critical Race Theory
'I Think it Makes Them Look Guilty': Election Officials Impede AZ Audit, Kari Lake Calls Them Out
See more...

Conversation