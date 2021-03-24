President Joe Biden lit the fuse that led to the explosion of migrants trying to enter the United States illegally, according to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“Expectations were created that with the government of President Biden, there would be a better treatment of migrants,” López Obrador said in a Tuesday news conference, according to Fox News.

“And this has caused Central American migrants, and also from our country, wanting to cross the border thinking that it is easier to do so,” he added.

Earlier in the month, López Obrador had said migrants believe Biden is on their side.

“They see [Biden] as the migrant president, and so many feel they’re going to reach the United States,” López Obrador said on March 1, following a meeting with Biden, according to Newsweek.

“We need to work together to regulate the flow, because this business can’t be tackled from one day to the next.”

“People don’t go to the United States for fun, they go out of necessity,” López Obrador added, Reuters reported.

The Mexican president offered his support for Biden’s plan to pump about $4 billion into Central American countries.

“There needs to be support for the development of Central America and the south of Mexico. Particularly Central America,” López Obrador said, according to Fox.

The scope of the crisis at the border was recently categorized by The Washington Post as the “result of an administration that was forewarned of the coming surge, yet still ill-prepared and lacking the capacity to deal with it. Administration officials have been plagued by muddled messaging, sometimes making appeals that seem directed more at liberal activists than the migrants they need to dissuade from coming to the country.”

“The administration also took several steps — including saying it would allow unaccompanied minors into the country — that increased the flow of migrants and encouraged more to try their luck,” The Post added.

Legislators from both sides of the aisle have been saying the same thing.

This crisis is the consequence of policy decisions made by the Biden admin. “Internal CBP documents obtained by ABC News show there are now 3,889 migrants in the Donna facility that is meant to hold just 250. That means it is currently at 1,556% capacity.”https://t.co/0ChnJDb2Sa — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 23, 2021

“When you create a system that incentivizes people to come across, and they are released, that immediately sends a message to Central America that if you come across you can stay,” Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez of Texas said, The Post reported.

“It incentivizes droves of people to come, and the only way to slow it down is by changing policy at our doorstep. If they don’t change the policy, the flow of continued migration traffic isn’t going to stop or slow down.”

Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas said he also tried to warn the White House of what was taking place along the border.

“I said, ‘Hey, I just want to let you know what’s going on. We need to get a handle on this before it gets out of hand,’” he said. “Even within a week, I was already calling the White House to say, ‘Hey guys, you’ve got to take a look at it.’”

