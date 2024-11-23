Teen May Be Charged as an Adult After 13-Year-Old Cheerleader Found Dead in the Woods

Prosecutors in Tennessee have announced that they plan to try a 15-year-old who has been charged with killing a 13-year-old girl as an adult.

Malakiah Harris faces a second-degree murder charge in connection with the stabbing death of Savannah Copeland on Oct. 22, according to WATE-TV.

Copeland was stabbed several times with a pocketknife, police said.

“Normally in juvenile court the focus is the best interest of the child, in a serious criminal case that goes out the window,” legal analyst Greg Isaacs said. “A lot more scrutiny and a lot more factors.”

A hearing on the prosecution’s bid to try Harris as an adult is scheduled for January.

According to a Facebook post from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the girl’s body was found on a walking trail in Powell, Tennessee, on Oct. 22.

A GoFundMe for the victim’s family said Copeland “now rests peacefully with the Lord after leaving this earth too soon.”

“Savannah, only 13 years old, was the victim of a vicious murder in the early hours of October 22, 2024. Savannah was a joy to her parents, brother Britton and twin brother Kasey, family, and friends. She lost her young life in a senseless manner leaving behind her devastated family,” the page for her said.

13 YO #SavannahCopeland was allegedly stabbed to death by a 15 YO. Horrible. It reminds me so much of the #TristynBaily case in Florida. Motive and relationship is unknown. The prosecution is planning to charge him as an adult. Femicide at such a young age…. I feel… pic.twitter.com/bmy1Udk2cn — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) November 23, 2024

Michael Copeland, her father, said he knew something was wrong on the night his daughter was killed when she did not come home, according to WVLT-TV.

He used his phone to track her, leading to the discovery of her body.

“I think it was a lack of compassion and a lack of empathy that drove the hand that took my daughter’s life,” he said.

Copeland said the community has tried to ease the family’s pain.

“It helps to kind of restore my faith in God and everyone around us,” Copeland said.

“Spunkiness, eagerness, and kind of a go-getter attitude I guess you should say,” he said, recalling the middle school cheerleader.

Copeland erected a cross in her memory at the place his daughter was killed in hopes it will remind people to treat each other with kindness.

“I’m not going to allow my heart to be filled with that kind of rage, it’s going to be filled with compassion. That’s the only way I know how to defeat evil,” he said.

