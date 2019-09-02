Teenager Battling Cancer Visited by Jonas Brothers in Hospital Since She Can't Attend Concert

Lily Jordan has had a rough go of things. The 16-year-old from Pennsylvania has battled osteosarcoma two times, suffering through chemo and surgeries to ward off the bone cancer.

According to Penn Live, the teen also has a permanently dislocated right hip and is missing her left leg, thanks to the condition.

While she hasn’t quite managed to be able to walk again, she’s certainly getting around through the power of social media.

Jordan was very much looking forward to going to a concert in late August. She’s a major fan of the Jonas Brothers, and was hoping to attend their Aug. 31 concert in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

On Saturday, Jordan was in Hershey — but not at the concert venue. Instead, she was at Hershey Medical Center for a chemo treatment. Bummed, she took to Instagram.

“A gal can dream!” she posted. “PS the amount of love and support I started feeling as soon as I posted this on my story made my heart so full and warm it’s all because of you guys so thanks because y’all are the best ever.”

She requested that people share her post in hopes that her musical heroes would see her plea. She wrote on the shared image that if the band wanted to drop by, she’d more than welcome a visit.

“I was supposed to be at your Hershey concert tomorrow but instead I’m across the street doing chemo,” she wrote. “[I]f y’all wanted to pop in I’ll give you my room #.”

People responded to her request, and the result was that the Jonas Brothers‘ social media accounts were flooded with the shared post and people asking them to consider this young woman’s plea.

“PRAYERS NEEDED!” Rep. Scott Perry posted on Aug. 30. “Our good friend Lily is fighting for her life in Hershey tonight, and so badly wanted to see the Jonas Brothers tomorrow night at Hersheypark, but can’t because of her urgent treatment.

“If there is anyway for them to visit her, we are lifting up her hopes and our prayers for help. Her instagram is @ljsworkinprogress and I’m certain she and her mom, Liz, would appreciate you sharing and sending your words of encouragement.”

Much to Jordan’s delight, the Jonas Brothers did in fact show up to her hospital room, chatting with her and posing for some pictures before their concert.

“We’re a ‘Sucker’ for a great surprise!” the Hershey Medical Center shared on Facebook, along with a video of the meeting.

“Four Diamonds teen Lily Jordan had to miss the Jonas Brothers concert, but some special guests dropped by Penn State Children’s Hospital to visit her before the show. Turn the sound on!”

“Wow,” she posted on Aug. 31. “The power of social media you guys. YOU did this. YOU made my crappy chemo session into something incredibly special and unforgettable.”

“Thank you thank you thank you @jonasbrothers for taking time out of your day to come pay me a visit. Literally made my life.”

