Teenager Calls 911 on Himself After Allegedly Killing His Entire Family

 By Jack Davis  December 16, 2024 at 4:59pm
A 16-year-old New Mexico youth has been charged with four counts of murder in the deaths of his family on Saturday.

Diego Leyva of Belen reported the crimes to police by calling 911, according to KRQE.

“Agents learned that at around 3:30 a.m., the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from Diego Leyva, 16, who told the dispatcher he had killed his family,” New Mexico State Police posted on Facebook.

“When deputies arrived, Diego walked out of the residence with his hands in the air and was extremely intoxicated,” the post said.

The post said Keyva was taken into custody without any trouble.

Leonardo Leyva, 42, Adriana Bencomo, 35, Adrian Leyva, 17, and Alexander Leyva, 14, were all found dead, the post said. A handgun was found on the kitchen table.

State police said Leyva “was taken to an area hospital for detox. He was medically cleared and booked into the Juvenile Justice Center in Albuquerque” after being charged with four counts of first-degree murder.

The post said that investigators are still trying to find out a motive for the quadruple murder.

When the investigation is complete, the results will go to the district attorney’s office.

The Valencia County Fire Department said Bencomo was a volunteer firefighter with the Rio Communities Fire Department, according to KRGE

Lawrence Sanchez, the superintendent at Belen Consolidated Schools, issued a statement after the death and said the suspect was a student at Belen High School, according to KOB-TV.

“We are deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic event involving the killing of his family by a BHS student this past Saturday,” he said.

“Our hearts go out to the victims, their loved ones and everyone impacted by this devastating loss. No words can adequately convey the profound sorrow we feel for this unimaginable tragedy,” Sanchez stated.

The Valencia County Fire Department posted on Facebook that the “community experienced a tragic incident yesterday morning. NMSP has arrested and charged a suspect with the homicide of his family.”
“One of the victims, Adriana Bencomo, was an active volunteer firefighter with the Rio Communities Fire Department and had served for many years.”
“We thank the community for its ongoing support, and more information will be put out when it becomes available,” the post concluded.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
