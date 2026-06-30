The Irish capital of Dublin saw an Islamic prayer hall burn on Monday as tensions between Europe and its Muslim immigrants show no signs of subsiding.

The Dublin-based online news outlet The Journal reported that a suspect is in custody, describing him only as a man in his 40s. The fire broke out about 3:40 p.m. in the Al-Madinah Prayer Hall.

The fire brigade quickly arrived on the scene and no injuries were reported. The prayer hall as well as nearby buildings were evacuated, the news outlet reported.

Police will conduct an investigation to determine the exact cause.

Prominent Muslim leaders in Ireland gave their thoughts like Shaykh Umar Al-Qadri of the Irish Muslim Council.

“Our thoughts are with the congregation and all those affected by this appalling act. Every person must be able to attend their place of worship without fear, intimidation or violence,” he said.

It’s hard to avoid the context of current tensions.

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It was less than a month ago, after all, that Belfast, in Northern Ireland, was wracked by unrest after the near-beheading of a resident by a Muslim “asylum seeker.”

Also in June, the United Kingdom’s Restore Britain Party released its Rape Gang Inquiry Report earlier this month. It notes a disturbing pattern, going back decades, of Muslim men of Pakistani origin trafficking, abusing, and raping young girls all while public officials and police repeatedly fail to act.

On the continent, Europe more broadly is dealing with the consequences of multiculturalism stemming from Islam’s arrival.

Factually.co notes recent numbers putting Muslim populations in Europe at roughly 45 million.

“Most reputable recent estimates place Europe’s Muslim population near 45–46 million in 2025, roughly 6% of the continent, up from about 19.5–24.9 million (3.8–5%) around 2000–2010 depending on definitions and datasets,” the site reports.

If arson was, in fact, behind the Dublin blaze on Monday, it was criminal destruction of property, but public officials must wake up.

Europeans are being faced with an invasion of immigration from Middle Eastern and African countries that is largely incompatible with European culture. In many cases, it’s an invasion of migrants who refuse to assimilate, while host countries are forced to accomodate them.

Middle East scholar Raymond Ibrahim notes that many of the regions where the immigrants originate were once Christian.

The arrival of Islam’s prophet Muhammad and his successors’ brutal conquests only turned those areas Muslim by force.

In his 2018 work, “Sword and Scimitar: Fourteen Centuries of War between Islam and the West,” Ibrahim notes how completely destructive Islam was in burning Christian churches, taking Christian white women as slaves, and beheading infidels in a centuries’ long spree of murder and vile sexual indulgence.

After Islam conquered Spain in the 8th century, Muslims went north but were halted from expanding into Europe by their defeat in 732 by the Franks under Charles Martel, the grandfather of the later Emperor Charlemagne.

The Europeans of the time stopped Islamic invaders by force, seeing this barbarity for what it was.

Now, Europe, having largely lost its Christian identity, welcomes the invaders in, under the guise of promoting “tolerance” and “diversity.”

The people of Europe are not to blame for this catastrophic mistake, but the officials who readily open the gates their ancestors once kept shut.

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