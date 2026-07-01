Kathy Griffin Actually Banned? Celeb Says She's Not Welcome on Tonight Show, Years After Photo of Her Holding Bloody Trump Head Went Viral

Actress and comedian Kathy Griffin believes she’s been banned from appearing on “The Tonight Show” with host Jimmy Fallon, stating her last appearance was in 2013 with then-host Jay Leno – whatever could have led her to believe that?

Griffin attributes her suspicions to being “too inappropriate or controversial,” as Page Six reported. Maybe celebrities and other public figures do not want to associate with someone who once held a fake severed bloody head of President Donald Trump for a photoshoot?

The controversial photo was taken in 2017, showing Griffin holding what Fox News called a “Halloween mask covered in ketchup” that looked like Trump. Aside from Democrats and Republicans alike denouncing her, Griffin was investigated by the Secret Service for the stunt and found it hard to get work afterwards.

As late as this year, Page Six says Griffin still defends the decision. “I absolutely lean into it, because I was right, and I was ahead of my time.”

What does she mean by “ahead of my time?” Is she implying she agrees with the assassination attempts against Trump?

Who would have thought normalizing acts of violence against the president might put some distance between oneself and their peers?

Apparently not Griffin.

Should essentially all television shows ban Griffin? Yes No

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Page Six’s report stems from a post she made on social media platform Instagram about her suspicions. “I don’t even know. When you’re banned from a show — and if you guys know me, I’m banned from most of them. You’re welcome, America and Indonesia. They don’t usually tell you you’re banned. They just can’t seem to find room for you,” she said.

Griffin complained about Fallon having guests on like former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor, citing a 2024 case in which McGregor was found civilly liable for rape, mistakenly calling it a conviction. “I do think it was a bad call for him to have convicted rapist Conor McGregor on,” she said before whining about Trump himself being on the program.

“It kind of reminds me of when Fallon had [Donald Trump] on and then he petted [his] hair, or as I call it, bird’s nest. I don’t know, that didn’t sit well with me,” Griffin said, noting the president’s 2016 appearance.

Her post encapsulates her demographic – old, bitter, liberal women who are childless.

She’s mad, placing blame on anyone but herself for her abhorrent actions. She’s jealous of others’ success. She cannot fathom that her actions have consequences.

The icing on the cake is that she’s suffering from one of the worst documented cases of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

The distinction between how the left and right voice their opposition shouldn’t be ignored.

They burn us in effigy, hold up our severed heads, attempt to or successfully assassinate us, and in response, we merely hold signs up, on occasion, and vote.

Griffin is reeling because someone doesn’t want her to sit on a couch in front of a studio audience.

Perhaps she should be thankful crazed ideologues are not trying to murder her, burn cities down, and riot endlessly.

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