Watch: Insane Blowout in Hearing as Lawler, Raskin Get Into Screaming Match, Then Lawler Calls Him Extremely Profane Name in Hall Afterward

A shouting match ensued in Congress on Wednesday as Rep. Mike Lawler, a Republican from New York, and Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland, became absolutely heated over illegal immigration.

That day, a House Judiciary subcommittee was holding a hearing on “sanctuary cities” and their noncompliance with law enforcement, per Politico. Lawler took aim at his colleague during the hearing after introducing as a witness the mother of 18-year-old Sheridan Gorman.

Gorman was killed in March — allegedly by an illegal alien from Venezuela — when she was a student at Loyola University Chicago.

Lawler also brought up Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student who was sexually assaulted and murdered by an illegal alien in February 2024 in Athens, Georgia.

He made the accusation that his Democratic colleagues cared more about dead leftist agitators like Renée Good — a Minneapolis resident who was shot while trying to run over an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in January — and Alex Pretti, an intensive care nurse who was agitating and impeding ICE in the same city.

The exchange between Lawler and Raskin was truly chaotic.

“So, while some of my colleagues may not want to hear the truth, the same outrage you feel about Renee Good and Alex Pretti, you should feel about Sheridan Gorman and Laken Riley,” Lawler told the room.

“I do feel that outrage,” Raskin shot back.

“You do not!” Lawler screamed.

WARNING: The following footage contains language some viewers may find offensive.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Mike Lawler is absolutely PUMMELING Jamie Raskin and the Democrats to their FACES for not giving a SINGLE SH*T about Sheridan Gorman being kiIIed by an illegal And Raskin starts SCREAMING UNCONTROLLABLY LAWLER: “So while some of my colleagues may not want to hear… pic.twitter.com/qzVsbURCl1 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 30, 2026

Lawler added, “You should be ashamed of yourself.”

Raskin told him, “Get the h*** out of here,” as the Republican told him, “You’re a disgrace.”

Raskin challenged Lawler to say something about Pretti, which he had addressed with an opinion in The New York Times about his death.

TMZ caught up with Lawler in the aftermath to get his thoughts, and the lawmaker did not hold back on Raskin and fellow Democrats like Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal.

“Sanctuary policies are the reason their daughter is dead,” Lawler said of the Gorman family.

Lawler blasted the logic of Democrats who support local law enforcement resisting ICE officers’ work, noting that for as outraged as they are over Good and Pretti, they needed to be outraged about the Americans losing their lives to murderous illegals.

He gave his honest opinion about his colleagues by saying, “And frankly, Jamie Raskin and Pramila Jayapal are f***ing ***holes.”

WARNING: The following footage contains language some viewers may find offensive.

Rep Lawler calls Rep Raskin Jayapal and Governor Hochul fucking assholes for sanctuary city policies pic.twitter.com/uSREUrpzyk — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) June 30, 2026



New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul was not spared Lawler’s rage either. Lawler called her a “complete f***ing ***hole” for her recent effort to stop law enforcement from compliance with ICE.

Spectrum News added clarity in that Friday, Hochul proposed a new law to that end, also saying it would ban the use of local jails for civil operations.

Lawler is right to be outraged about the deaths of innocent Americans, but he needs to calm himself.

Foul language can be grounds for censuring, and Lawler does not need that mark on his record, as it only gives Democrats fuel to launch their own attacks.

Democrats do care more about illegal aliens. It’s not disputable, given that they don’t just infer that position, but consistently make it clear.

Were they to put the safety of Americans first, “sanctuary cities” would not even exist.

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