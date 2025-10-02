Share
News
Emergency service workers respond to a stabbing incident at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Manchester, England, on Thursday.
Emergency service workers respond to a stabbing incident at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Manchester, England, on Thursday. (Ian Hodgson / AP)

Terrorist Wearing 'Suicide Belt' Carries Out Deadly Attack on UK Synagogue

 By Jack Davis  October 2, 2025 at 6:41am
Share

The sanctity of Yom Kippur was left in bloody shards Thursday after an attack on a Manchester, England, synagogue left two people dead before the attacker was killed by police.

The incident took place at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue at about 9:30 a.m., according to the U.K. Telegraph, which reported that images from the scene showed a man wearing what police feared was a “suicide belt.”

Police said the man drove into pedestrians and attacked people with a knife, leaving two people dead and three people seriously injured.

Sky News reported that one of those killed was a security guard outside the synagogue.

“Shots were fired by Greater Manchester Police firearms officers at 9:38 a.m. One man has been shot, believed to be the offender,” a police representative said.

Police said the “quick response” of a witness led to “swift action” from police to prevent the attacker “from entering the synagogue.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said he was “appalled” and “absolutely shocked” and was returning to Britain from a meeting in Denmark, adding that “additional police assets are being deployed to synagogues across the country”.

“The fact that this has taken place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it all the more horrific,” he said, according to GB News.

The attack took place near the time a Yom Kippur prayer service, according to the BBC. Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, is the most solemn day on the Jewish calendar when Jews seek forgiveness for sins.

The BBC quoted a man identified as Gareth, who said he saw bodies on the ground amid people shouting.

He said, he saw a man “stabbing the window” of a building “trying to get in.”

“Within seconds, the police arrived. They gave him a couple of warnings. He didn’t listen, so they opened fire,” Gareth said. The man went down.

Related:
Leftist Katie Couric Goes to Bat for Discredited Study That Painted Republicans as Dangerous, Claims Most Domestic Extremists are Conservative

The man “started getting back up, and [the police] shot him again,” Gareth said.

A bomb disposal unit arrived on the scene; a controlled explosion later took place.

King Charles III said, he and Queen Camilla are “deeply shocked and saddened” by the attack.

“Especially on such a significant day for the Jewish community,” he said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this appalling incident, and we greatly appreciate the swift actions of the emergency services.”

As of early Thursday, police had not released any information about the identity of the man who attacked the synagogue.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Terrorist Wearing 'Suicide Belt' Carries Out Deadly Attack on UK Synagogue
Two Planes Collide on Tarmac at LaGuardia Airport
Greta Thunberg's Gaza Flotilla Fails to Float Past Reality - Again
Trump Sends Touching Personal Letter to 'Charlie Kirk Show' Producer: 'Charlie Was Incredibly Proud of You'
JD Vance Says Democrats Are Using 'Sleight of Hand' in Bid to Give Health Coverage to Illegal Aliens
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation