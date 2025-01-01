Trump Kills Biden with Kindness, Issues Classy Response to Joe's Claims He Could've Beaten Donald

With less than three weeks until Inauguration Day, President Joe Biden is spending his final days in office lamenting the decision to drop out of the race against President-elect Donald Trump.

On Saturday, the New York Post reported that Biden regrets the decision to leave the 2024 presidential election, believing he could have beaten Trump if he stayed in.

The Post later reported on Wednesday that Trump responded to the claim on New Years Eve at Mar-a-Lago — in a fashion that deviated from how the incoming president usually handles barbs from his opponents.

“I wish him well,” Trump said.

Standing alongside former and future first lady Melania Trump, the president looked back at the situation prior to Biden’s decision, saying, “Well, he was way behind. He would’ve really, I assume, not had a chance.”

“Record numbers, as you know, from every swing state. We won the popular vote by millions and millions of people,” he continued in reference to his November victory over Vice President Kamala Harris.

Looking at his debate with Biden from CNN‘s headquarters in Atlanta on June 27, Trump said of the evening, “[I]t didn’t work out too well for him.”

Indeed, many regard that performance by the forty-sixth president to be the nail in the coffin for his campaign, which led Biden to step aside on July 21 for Harris.

Although Trump took a few jabs at his former Democratic opponent here, he could have gone much harder.

There is not enough space here to give an exhaustive list of all the comments Biden made about Trump over the years.

Claims of the incoming president being a “threat to democracy” by Biden come to mind from 2024 after Trump survived not one, but two assassination attempts.

Surely Trump has his own arsenal of Biden’s past remarks at the ready should he choose to blast the president at any given moment, but he chose not to here.

The election is won; Harris lost and conceded.

Biden is leaving office.

That is not to say Trump is turning the page with his own rhetoric as his second term gets underway.

As Trump has promised mass deportations of illegal immigrants and plans to deal with inflation, the Biden administration may be leaving office, but the next administration will keep them relevant as the responsible party for the problems Trump aims to fix.

As for Biden, he’s leaving the White House kicking and screaming about what he thinks could have been.

