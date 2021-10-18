Texas Border Patrol Arrests Group of 170 Migrants Near Border

Border Patrol agents arrested more than 170 illegal immigrants traveling in a large group across the southern border near Normandy, Texas, on Monday.

“Agents from our Eagle Pass Station just arrested over 170 undocumented migrants near Normandy,” the Del Rio, Texas, chief patrol agent Twitter account reported.

“We continue to patrol our remote areas as we work to detect, identify, and arrest anyone that illegally enters the United States!” it said.

Happening Now: Agents from our Eagle Pass Station just arrested over 170 undocumented migrants near Normandy. We continue to patrol our remote areas as we work to detect, identify, and arrest anyone that illegally enters the United States! pic.twitter.com/g1fUUpzQx4 — Chief Patrol Agent Del Rio Texas (@USBPChiefDRT) October 18, 2021

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz retweeted the post, adding, “The #BidenBorderCrisis continues to rage.”

The arrests come as Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott explained on Twitter what his administration has done to try to deal with the border crisis.

“Texas has thousands of Texas Guard & Texas Dept. of Public Safety officers deployed to secure the border,” Abbott tweeted Monday as he shared a clip of his interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” with host Maria Bartiromo.

“We’re building a border wall,” the governor added. “The Biden Administration has abandoned the people who live on the border, but Texas is keeping them & communities across the state safe.”

“Texas is stepping up to do more than any [other] state has ever done,” Abbott said during the Fox News interview. “Texas has devoted more than $3 billion to secure the border.”

Texas has thousands of Texas Guard & Texas Dept. of Public Safety officers deployed to secure the border. We’re building a border wall. The Biden Administration has abandoned the people who live on the border, but Texas is keeping them & communities across the state safe. pic.twitter.com/Mdq5wGMBfi — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 18, 2021

The arrests took place about 40 miles south of Del Rio, where as many as 15,000 mostly Haitian migrants crossed the Rio Grande River in September.

The border crisis led nearly three dozen Republican House members to send a letter to President Joe Biden earlier in October to demand action.

“The recent surge of illegal aliens entering the United States in Del Rio, Texas, demands that you finally give the border crisis that you created the attention it deserves,” the letter read. “The American people are fed up with false reassurances that the border is closed.”

The House members said Biden’s open border policies were the cause of the crisis.

“There is one main driver for the current surge of illegal immigration: your policies have left the border open.”

