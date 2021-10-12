Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham visited Yuma, Arizona, and expressed concern that the city could become the next Del Rio, Texas, the recent site of an encampment of thousands of illegal immigrants.

“Migrants coming to the US today are not trying to avoid detection — in fact they are turning themselves in,” Graham tweeted on Tuesday.

“Our asylum laws are being abused. It is what is leading to this surge at the border,” he added.

Graham blamed the Biden administration for allowing the nation to be “invaded and overrun.”

“The word is out — If you get to America turn yourself in, claim asylum, you will never be forced to leave,” Graham tweeted.

“Until the Biden Administration changes that narrative we are going to be invaded and overrun.”

“The men and women of [Customs and Border Patrol] are heroes,” Graham said. “Unfortunately, the Border Patrol is being turned into the Border ‘Processing’ Patrol.”

The South Carolina senator also predicted that Yuma will become “the next Del Rio.” Nearly 15,000 illegal Haitian migrants crossed the Rio Grande in September and gathered under a bridge in Del Rio.

On Monday, Townhall reported that Border Patrol agents in the Yuma Sector were clearing out the area’s migrant overflow facility prior to Graham’s visit.

“Sources within Border Patrol told Townhall they have been seeing a lot of ‘movement’ with regards to apprehended immigrants being moved to other Border Patrol locations, released into the United States, or being deported to Mexico, but some of the agents were not told why the overflow facility was being cleared so quickly,” the outlet reported.

One source told Townhall that “the rapid movement of immigrants from the facility was ‘to make it look like there is no problem,’ adding two weeks ago they had people sleeping on the ground while some had to wait ten days to be fully processed.”

A video posted on Twitter by Townhall’s Julio Rosas shows illegal immigrants crossing the border in the Yuma Sector.

The area includes a partially completed border wall built under former President Donald Trump.

