Texas Bureau Bans Nike Apparel: ‘Remove Our Companies from This Controversy’

After Nike’s decision to make Colin Kaepernick the face of its new ad campaign, the Texas Farm Bureau came to a decision of its own.

On Friday, Farm Bureau spokesman Gene Hall said the Farm Bureau wants no part of the controversy Nike caused by using as its symbol a former NFL quarterback who began the wave of national anthem protests.

“There is a wide range of viewpoints on the Nike controversy,” the email read, according to KWTX. “Texas Farm Bureau and Affiliated Companies employees are asked to not wear Nike-branded apparel while representing the companies.”

“We are choosing to remove our companies from this controversy by discontinuing the use of Nike-branded apparel for business purposes,” the email said.

Texas Farm Bureau bans its employees from wearing Nike apparel to work pic.twitter.com/H2XGCcF4fR — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) September 16, 2018

TRENDING: Al Gore Gets Called Out by Expert for ‘Fraudulent’ Claim About Hurricane Florence

The Texas Farm Bureau said it was not infringing on anyone’s personal liberties.

“The attire you choose on your own time is a personal matter,” the email said.

The Texas Farm Bureau represents farmers and rural communities, The Hill noted.

Mississippi’s public safety commissioner took an even firmer line over the weekend.

Do you support taking action against Nike for its new ads? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

“As commissioner of the Department of Public Safety, I will not support vendors who do not support law enforcement and our military,” commissioner Marshall Fisher said in a statement Saturday, according to The Associated Press.

The department has purchased Nike shoes, shirts and tactical training uniforms, said department spokesperson Warren Strain, according to USA Today.

Republican Gov. Phil Bryant said Fisher got it right.

“I support the commissioner’s decision,” Bryant said in a statement.

Bryant said Fisher has the right to pick and choose vendors “and it’s not going to be a company that pays an individual who has slandered our fine men and women in law enforcement.”

RELATED: Louisiana Mayor Issues a Ban on Nike Swoosh After Seeing New Ads

The American Civil Liberties Union, however, was hopping mad.

“These are the people that are representing all Mississippians,” the ACLU chapter said in a statement.

“These are the people that are creating policy that impact all of our lives. These are the people that took an oath to uphold the Constitution. Yet they refuse to understand what equality, justice, and accountability means. This petty decision is just another show of racism, discrimination, stupidity, inequity, and divisive politics,” the ACLU said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.