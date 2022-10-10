Texas Christian Mom Goes Viral with Warning New Disney Movie Could Open Gates of Hell Into Your Home

A Texas mother is making no bones about her objection to the new Disney movie “Hocus Pocus 2.”

The first “Hocus Pocus” was released in 1993 starring Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker. The plot of the movie was that the three witches sacrifice children, so the witches can have their youth restored. “Hocus Pocus 2” debuted on Disney+ last week.

Parent Jamie Gooch issued a Facebook warning about the film in a post that is no longer available.

“I would be wrong not to sound the alarm and warn you to protect your children. After all the whole movie is based on harvesting the purity of children’s souls, so that witches may live on,” Gooch wrote, according to WSET-TV.

“Please hear me when I tell you the truth that the Witches and Warlocks in the satanic church abuse and sacrifice children in their ‘spiritual rituals’ to gain more power in the underworld,” Gooch continued.

“So before you hit play on the night of the premier of this movie please ask yourself if not only your mind but your children’s minds are strong enough to ward off the hypnotization and bewitching trance that will be coming through the screen to aid in the desensitization of the coming evil in this world,” she wrote, adding, “Don’t fall victim to the schemes of hell.”

Gooch, a mother of three children who lives in Troy, Texas, later spoke about her concerns in an interview with KWTX-TV

“A worst-case scenario is: You unleash hell on your kids and in your home,” Gooch said.

“The whole movie is based on witches harvesting children for blood sacrifices,” she explained.

“Everybody thinks it’s fake and innocent, but they could be casting any type of spell that they want to, anything could be coming through that TV screen into your home.”

“I love everything to do with house and home. I believe everything starts here,” she said.

“It grieves me the thought of exposing our kids to darkness,” she said.

Gooch, who said her family does not celebrate Halloween, said the movie is a symptom of a wider spiritual war

“I think it goes further than just a movie. It goes further than Halloween. It’s a year-round thing. We constantly need to be cautious of what we’re consuming, what we’re bringing in and what we’re sending out,” Gooch said.

“I believe whatever comes in our TV screens: There are things attached to that. I’ve seen for myself the things that I’ve watched with my eyes or heard over a TV screen, they’ve become manifested in real life, and then I think ‘oh my gosh, what did I consume?’” she said.

Gooch said she was “a little bit scared when I hit post because I was afraid of the reaction that I would get.”

“I was talking about the movie with friends and family, and it just weighed heavy on my heart, because some people are doing things and they’re not even aware that they’re partaking in these things … most mistakes that I’ve done it’s because I didn’t know any better,” she said. “If you don’t agree with me that’s fine, you need to go and follow your own heart and your own conviction, but for a Christian, we are held at a higher standard.”

“I think at the end of the day, I want people to walk away with discernment,” she said. “If you’re watching this, just start thinking, start thinking for yourself and even overthink, and consider all the options of what you’re partaking in.”

Although some supported Gooch’s post before it was made private, the price of speaking out and creating a viral post was noted by Jeremy Gooch, her husband, who told Today when he declined an interview that their family has been “dealing with threats.”

