Social media these days is flooded with friends, family and foes championing diverse causes for the needy, the helpless and the oppressed.

In fact, some days it seems like everyone is a champion — such as the black squares for Black Lives Matter and the #challengeaccepted movement, where women post black-and-white selfies to express support for women. Thanks to platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, now anyone can be an activist for social reform from the comfort of their homes simply by tapping their thumbs sharing photos and hashtags.

Whether mere thumb activism brings about any effective change is another issue, but one oppressed group that receives little viral attention is seeing an actual legislative change in Texas for its sanctity and protection, and this group is unborn children.

KETK-TV reported that on July 20, East Mountain, Texas became a “sanctuary city for the unborn,” which means that the city has legislatively declared that abortion is unconstitutional and its providers are unwelcome in the community.

East Mountain thus joined a growing number of cities and towns proclaiming abhorrence for the murder of unborn children.

The term “sanctuary city” has been utilized in the rhetoric of the radical left for places that protect illegal immigrants from the consequences of immigration law enforcement. Leftists believe enforcing the law to be undermining the dignity of the offenders.

The pro-life movement’s use of the term “sanctuary city” is an ironic table-turning against the radical left’s logic: If all lives should be dignified, whether they are documented U.S. citizens or not, then the lives of all, whether born or unborn, should be dignified as well.

According to KETK, the first Texas city to pass the pro-life ordinance was Waskom, which declared Roe vs. Wade and other laws permitting abortion “to be unconstitutional usurpations of judicial power, which violate both the Tenth Amendment the Republican Form of Government Clause, and are null and void in the City of Waskom.”

The 10th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution prescribes that powers not given to the federal government, as well as not withheld from the states, are left to the states or the people in general. This implies that abortion has not been explicitly mentioned or delegated to anyone in the document, therefore localities may override any federal ruling on the matter.

Article 4, Section 4 of the Constitution states: “The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence.”

Parents terminating the lives of their children at any stage of development is murder — domestic violence to the highest degree.

Some of the other Texas cities standing up for unborn children include Naples, Jaoquin, Rusk, Tenaha, Gilmer, Gary and Wells.

According to KETK, these communities already had not a single abortion clinic, thus rendering the ordinance mainly a “symbolic” gesture.

If anything, the Texas cities are showing the rest of the country that real change can be made in our very own neighborhoods. The movement is growing, and cities across the country are taking matters into their own hands.

For example, Roswell, New Mexico, last year declared the sanctity of unborn lives, supporting adoption as an alternative to abortion and protecting the right of health care service providers to “object on moral grounds to performing abortions.”

As expressed in the Declaration of Independence, the United States has a history sanctifying the right to “Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.” And when this fundamental, God-given right is infringed upon by the government, whether federal or state, it is up to the people to make it right:

“That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.”

Come this November, pro-life citizens have a major opportunity to stand up for the unborn in the presidential election.

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden has been endorsed by Planned Parenthood given his determination to protect its federal funding and access. The left trusts him to protect the alleged right to oppress and murder generations of children who never have a chance to fight for their own lives.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has clearly and enthusiastically proclaimed his pro-life stance against the ever-growing extremes of abortionism:

As most people know, and for those who would like to know, I am strongly Pro-Life, with the three exceptions – Rape, Incest and protecting the Life of the mother – the same position taken by Ronald Reagan. We have come very far in the last two years with 105 wonderful new….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2019

….for Life in 2020. If we are foolish and do not stay UNITED as one, all of our hard fought gains for Life can, and will, rapidly disappear! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2019

A vote for Trump is a vote for unborn lives. Every vote protecting the children who cannot speak for themselves is the voice they need.

We the People need to be their voice.

