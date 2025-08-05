Texas Dems Furious About 'Gerrymandering' Flee to Illinois, Where Republicans Are Essentially Voiceless: Here's How Bad It Is

A group of Texas Democrats fled their home state Sunday, traveling roughly 1,000 miles to Illinois to block a Republican-backed redistricting effort. Their stated reason? To stop what they called an undemocratic and racist power grab.

Ironically, they ran straight into the arms of the most aggressively gerrymandered state in America — Illinois — where Republicans have almost no voice at all.

Dems call the new maps in Texas “undemocratic” while flying private jets with trust fund baby JB Pritzker’s help, to Illinois — one of the most grotesquely gerrymandered states in the nation. Democrats have been weaponizing Civil Rights era laws to cheat for years. Time’s up! pic.twitter.com/dtRTlY0ztO — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 4, 2025

