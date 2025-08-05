Share
Deep Dive
Many seats remained empty Tuesday at the Texas state Capitol in Austin. Texas Democratic lawmakers fled the state in an attempt to protest and deny quorum for votes on a proposed Republican redistricting plan.
Many seats remained empty Tuesday at the Texas state Capitol in Austin. Texas Democratic lawmakers fled the state in an attempt to protest and deny quorum for votes on a proposed Republican redistricting plan. (Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

Texas Dems Furious About 'Gerrymandering' Flee to Illinois, Where Republicans Are Essentially Voiceless: Here's How Bad It Is

 By Johnathan Jones  August 5, 2025 at 3:50pm
A group of Texas Democrats fled their home state Sunday, traveling roughly 1,000 miles to Illinois to block a Republican-backed redistricting effort. Their stated reason? To stop what they called an undemocratic and racist power grab.

Ironically, they ran straight into the arms of the most aggressively gerrymandered state in America — Illinois — where Republicans have almost no voice at all.

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




