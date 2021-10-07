Share
Texas Hits Back Right After Judge Halts Abortion Law

 By Dillon Burroughs  October 7, 2021 at 8:15am
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced on Thursday that the state will appeal a court order that has temporarily blocked a new law limiting abortions, calling the sanctity of life “a top priority.”

“We disagree with the Court’s decision and have already taken steps to immediately appeal it to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals,” Paxton tweeted.

“The sanctity of human life is, and will always be, a top priority for me,” he added.

U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman, a nominee of former President Barack Obama, issued a ruling to temporarily block the Texas abortion law on Wednesday.

“From the moment S.B. 8 went into effect, women have been unlawfully prevented from exercising control over their lives in ways that are protected by the Constitution,” Pitman wrote.

“That other courts may find a way to avoid this conclusion is theirs to decide; this Court will not sanction one more day of this offensive deprivation of such an important right,” he said.

The ruling came after the Biden administration made an emergency request to stop Texas from enforcing the law that prohibits abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is generally at about six weeks of pregnancy.

The Supreme Court sided with Texas prior to the law going into effect on Sept. 1.

Planned Parenthood Texas Votes called Pitman’s ruling “good news” but said the harm done “cannot be ignored.”

“It’s been 36 days since Texas deprived its citizens of their constitutional right to abortion. The relief granted by the court today is overdue. We will continue fighting this ban in court, until we are certain that Texans’ ability to access abortion is protected,” Planned Parenthood tweeted.

“Today’s ruling enjoining the Texas law is a victory for women in Texas and for the rule of law,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement on Wednesday.

“It is the foremost responsibility of the Department of Justice to defend the Constitution. We will continue to protect constitutional rights against all who would seek to undermine them,” he added.

