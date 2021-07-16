Path 27
News

Texas House Speaker Announces Plane Is Being Prepped in DC to Return Runaway Democrats

Dillon Burroughs July 16, 2021 at 9:04am
Path 27

Texas Republican House Speaker Dade Phelan said he will charter a plane on Saturday for state Democrats to return from Washington, D.C., after they fled to avoid a vote on an election reform bill.

“I am demanding all of our colleagues in D.C. to contact my staff immediately in order to secure their seat on the plane and return to Austin in order to do the state’s business,” Phelan said in a statement.

“The State of Texas is waiting.”

Trending:
Ted Cruz Exposes Runaway Texas Dems Over Their Blatant Hypocrisy

Phelan also released a statement on Twitter Thursday noting Texas Democrats in Washington “continue to collect their legislative per diem of $221 during regular and special session, which equates to hundreds of thousands of dollars during the course of this special session.”

“A number of House Democrats stated their caucus intends to break quorum in an attempt to stall election integrity legislation,” Phelan said in a Monday statement. “These actions put at risk state funding that will deny thousands of hard-working staff members and their families a paycheck, health benefits, and retirement investment so that legislators who broke quorum can flee to Washington D.C. in private jets.”

Should Texas Democrats return to the state legislature?

“The Texas House will use every available resource under the Texas Constitution and the unanimously-passed House Rules to secure a quorum to meaningfully debate and consider election integrity, bail reform, benefits for retired teachers, Child Protective Services reform, Article X funding, and the other important measures Gov. Abbott placed on the special session agenda,” he added.

“The special session clock is ticking — I expect all Members to be present in our Capitol in order to immediately get to work on these issues.”

The runaway Democrats have announced they will not take Phelan up on the offer.

Related:
Capitol Police Arrest Democratic Congresswoman for Storming Federal Building

“The Speaker should save his money. We won’t be needing a plane anytime soon as our work to save democracy from Trump Republicans is just getting started,” they said in a shared statement, according to The Texas Tribune.

“We’re not going anywhere and suggest instead the speaker end this charade of a session, which is nothing more than a monthlong campaign for Gov. Abbott’s re-election. The speaker should adjourn the House Sine Die,” they added.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer announced on Tuesday he would meet with the Texas Democrats who fled to Washington, D.C.

“In Texas, where the Republican governor has called a special session to reconsider one of the most restrictive laws in the nation, Democrats are doing all they can to block the dangerous partisan bill,” Schumer said from the Senate floor, according to The Hill.

“They are brave, they are bold, they are courageous and history will show them on the side of right,” he added.

“I will be meeting with a group of them today to plot out strategy and to praise them for what they are doing.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Path 27
Dillon Burroughs
Breaking News/Media Reporter
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books.
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books. He holds degrees in communications and religion, and serves as co-host of the nationally syndicated radio program “A View from the Wall.” An accomplished endurance athlete, Burroughs has also completed numerous ultramarathons. He lives in Tennessee with his wife and three children.




loading
Texas House Speaker Announces Plane Is Being Prepped in DC to Return Runaway Democrats
Biden Administration Warns Border Agents to Prepare for Flood of Migrant Families and Asylum Claims - Report
Alabama Military Base Becomes First in US to Require COVID Vaccination Proof
DeSantis Calls on Biden to 'Immediately' Help Cubans Who Are Opposing Their Communist Government
Trump Slams 'Nut Job' Nancy Pelosi Over Nuke Comments: 'I Was the One That Got Us Out of Wars'
See more...

Conversation