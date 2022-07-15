The disappearance of a Texas mother has family and friends in a race against time, while odd and sparse evidence leave authorities struggling to grab a lead in this case.

Christina Lee Powell vanished after dashing from her San Antonio home on the morning of July 5, and has not been seen or heard from since.

According to Fox News, Powell has unspecified medical conditions that require the care of a doctor.

What the public knows is now limited, but details are beginning to emerge.

The date of her disappearance is not insignificant, it seems. On July 4 of last year, the father of Powell’s 3-year-old son left with the boy.

Two days before Powell went missing and just one day before the anniversary of losing contact with her child, the mother was seen arguing with the man via text message.

While it seems as though he would be a prime suspect in the disappearance, it doesn’t look like investigators are interested in him at all.

Noting his full cooperation with authorities’ efforts, the San Antonio Police Department has declared the ex-boyfriend is “clearly” not a person of interest.

There are some odd details about the morning of her disappearance as well.

In June, Powell secured a job at a local law firm after coming on as a temporary employee and impressing the managers. Her punctuality was specifically cited by one of the firm’s partners as one of her strengths.

Instead of showing up to work on July 5, however, the mother never clocked in.

A coworker called and discovered Powell overslept her alarm after celebrating Independence Day the night before. She immediately jumped to get to work. Despite a short 10-minute commute from her apartment to the law firm, she never arrived.

The same coworker drove to Powell’s home hours later to check on her, but found nothing.

Left behind at the apartment were the mom’s cell phone, medicine and her Apple Watch.

A video of Powell leaving out of her front door is the last confirmed sighting of the mom.







Powell’s mother noted that her daughter has gone missing before, but it seems that disappearance was years ago and was tied to a love interest.

While police are actively working the case and have received dozens of tips, nothing has shown promise yet. With no evidence of a crime, there is also precious little to investigate.

“At this time, there is no evidence to support any claims of foul play,” the San Antonio Police Department wrote in an email obtained by Fox.

“Detectives have contacted several individuals who know Ms. Powell and all have been cooperative. Anyone who may have information on her whereabouts is asked to call our Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.”

