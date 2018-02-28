The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
Culture News
Print

Texas Sheriff Goes Viral In Response To School Shootings: “We Do Not Wait, We Do Not Take Cover”

By Chris Agee
February 28, 2018 at 10:21am

Print

While a major Florida law enforcement agency faces widespread criticism for its officers’ response to a deadly school shooting in Parkland earlier this month, one Texas sheriff is making it clear what he expects of his deputies in such a situation.

Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree released a statement this week in a tweet accompanied by a direct message to those who might be concerned about the department’s response in light of recent news.

“Just in case you were wondering,” the post reads. “There is NO DOUBT where we stand. Denton County Sheriff’s Office, BUILT ON INTEGRITY!”

The Western Journal Daily Email

Facebook

Thanks For Subscribing!

Murphree’s message comes as his counterpart in Broward County, Florida, is facing numerous calls for his resignation following a massacre on Feb. 14 that left 17 students and faculty members dead at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Sheriff Scott Israel is under pressure from dozens of state lawmakers and others who believe his agency dropped the ball at numerous points leading up to and during the shooting.

Not only are deputies accused of failing to adequately gauge the threat posed by the suspected gunman over years of documented complaints, those who responded to the school on the day of the shooting were criticized over reports that they waited outside until another agency arrived.

Do you think Sheriff Israel should resign?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran wrote a letter, signed by 73 other Republican legislators, calling on Gov. Rick Scott to suspend Israel “for incompetence and neglect of duty.”

RELATED: Breaking: DOJ Going After FISA Abuse That Targeted Trump Campaign

The FBI has also apologized for its apparent inaction following multiple reports of suspicious behavior by suspected gunman Nikolas Cruz.

In Denton County, Murphree clarified in his recent memo that deputies are expected to waste no time in attempting to help possible victims during a similar call.

“With the recent tragedy in Florida, I wanted to make clear my policy on responding to an active shooter,” he wrote. “All commissioned Deputies if you respond to an active shooter you are expected to take immediate action.”

The sheriff went on to broadly describe what that action should entail.

“We do not stage and wait for SWAT, we do not take cover in a parking lot, and we do not wait for another agency,” he wrote. “We go in and do out duty. We go in to engage and stop the shooter and save lives.”

He concluded with some instruction for anyone in the agency unwilling to make such a commitment.

“If for any reason you feel you can not follow this directive please inform your supervisor and we will work to get you re-assigned.”

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: FBI, high school, law, shooting, Texas, viral

By: Chris Agee on February 28, 2018 at 10:21am

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Kevin Daley

Supreme Court Backs Trump… Massive Changes Underway For Illegal Immigrants

Jonathan Pincus

brandon huff

Parkland Survivor Has Had Enough… Destroys Peterson’s Reputation With 2-Word Bombshell

Randy DeSoto

president donald trump

Trump Shuts Down California’s Plan for Border Wall Construction Until Entire Wall Is Approved

Grace Carr

Parents Go After LGBT Community After Transgender Wins 2nd Straight Girls Wrestling Title

Jonathan Pincus

arming air marshals

Ex-Air Marshal Comes Forward on FL Shooting With Statement Democrats Hate

Jonathan Pincus

james mattis, donald trump

Mattis Challenges Trump, Undermines Most Controversial Military Order in Years

Erin Coates

Trump Claims He Would’ve Run Into Parkland Massacre… Reports from ’91 Prove He Was Serious

Erin Coates

Donald_Trump,_Border_Wall_Prototypes

Breaking: Federal Court Okays Trump’s Wall, Overrules Lib Groups

Recently Posted