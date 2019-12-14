SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
Print

Texas Woman Finds $37 Million in Her Personal Account After Bank Error

CashRomariolen / ShutterstockCash. (Romariolen / Shutterstock)

By Kayla Kunkel
Published December 14, 2019 at 12:23pm
Print

A Texas woman was shocked when she checked her bank account on Tuesday evening and saw $37 million more than expected.

Ruth Balloon hoped that someone had gifted her the fortune as an act of Christmas generosity, but much to her dismay it was simply a clerical error at her bank.

“I was a millionaire, I have a screenshot of it so I can say that now,” she told KTVT.

When Balloon finished work on Tuesday evening, she decided to just check her bank account at LegacyTexas Bank.

She was surprised to find the large sum in her account.

TRENDING: Final Jeopardy! Clue Causes Argument Among Fans, Many State Answer Was Incorrect

“I was like, ‘Wow, we have a lot of money!'” she said.

She initially hoped that it was a Christmas miracle, but once her husband called the bank they learned the dream-crushing truth.

“I hoped someone really gifted us with that $37-million,” she said.

However, LegacyTexas Bank said that it was a clerical error and apologized for the mistake.

Do you think Balloon deserves a reward for notifying the bank?

Then it took back the money.

The bank said in a statement that the mistake was a result of human error and would’ve been corrected by its system eventually.

“Although our client brought the error to our attention and the transaction was immediately reversed, less the amount of her original deposit, it would have been caught and corrected during our evening processing,” the bank told KTVT

“Rest assured, our systems are sound, and this manual entry error has been addressed.”

So what would have Balloon done with the money if she had been able to keep it?

RELATED: 2020 Dem Candidate Bloomberg Vows To Shut Down All Coal Power Plants, Kill New Gas Facilities

“First I was going to do 10 percent tithing,” she said. “Then I was going to donate some money and then I would have invested in real estate.”

Even though Balloon told KTVT that she wouldn’t have kept the money, she is hoping for a reward from the bank.

“A ‘thank you’ reward would be a little bit good,” she said. “Just for being a good customer and notifying them as soon as possible.”

Even though she was only a multi-millionaire for a short time, she recognizes the humor in the experience.

“It’s quite a story,” she said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Kayla Kunkel
Staff Writer
Kayla has been a staff writer for The Western Journal since 2018. She enjoys writing stories about faith and entertainment.
Kayla Kunkel began writing for The Western Journal in 2018. She enjoys writing uplifting stories about faith and entertainment. Kayla is currently finishing her bachelor's degree online with Grand Canyon University, an endeavor that originally began in 2010 at the University of Memphis.
Birthplace
Tennessee
Honors/Awards
Lifetime Member of the Girl Scouts
Education
Grand Canyon University
Location
Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Lifestyle & Human Interest







Texas Woman Finds $37 Million in Her Personal Account After Bank Error
Mall Santas Engage in 'Mafia-Style Territorial Dispute,' Start Brawling in Front of Children
Religious Freedom Victory: Rugby Star Fired for Posting Bible Verse Wins Court Battle
People Are Leaving Thank-You Treats on Porches To Bless Delivery Drivers During Busy Holiday Season
Trailer for New 'Ghostbusters' Movie Angers Leftists: 'Racist, Toxic Masculinity'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×