Theresa May Defends Trump Against Critics Questioning His Mental Stability, Praises ‘Commitment’ to US

The leader of the United Kingdom went to bat for President Donald Trump in an interview over the weekend.

Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May defended her American counterpart amid attacks stemming from Michael Wolff’s book that calls into question the president’s mental state.

Speaking with the BBC, May was directly asked if Trump was a “child or (a) stable genius.”

“Obviously I’ve worked with President Trump on a number of issues, as we continue to work with the United States on a number of issues,” May told host Andrew Marr.

“What I make of him is somebody who is taking decisions on what he believes is in the best interests of the United States,” she stated.

“The United Kingdom government and I will take decisions here on what we believe is in the best interests of the U.K.”

However, Marr continued to press the prime minister on the issue of Trump’s mental stability.

The host added that “quite serious” questions have been raised regarding the American president’s mental state, and asked if those questions are indeed serious.

May remained unequivocal in her belief that Trump acts in the best interests of his country.

“As I say, when I deal with President Trump what I see is somebody who is committed to ensuring that he is taking decisions in the best interests of the United States.”

The questions arise following the release of Wolff’s controversial new book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.”

In the tell-all about Trump’s rise to the White House, Wolff makes numerous damaging claims about Trump, but the book has been derided by many in the media for lacking in basic journalistic standards.

Wolff is a talented writer and has undeniable observational gifts; but this “too good to check” reporting is a disgrace. Most of us work hard to make sure we can verify facts before printing them. Yes we screw up sometimes but it’s devastating for us when we do. https://t.co/RfLakGDf5R — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) January 6, 2018

Thin but readable. Well written. Several things that are true and several that are not. Light in fact-checking and copy-editing. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 3, 2018

From Wolff book—this is TOTALLY FALSE. I was there! “Distanced themselves from Trump”?! Total fabrication. pic.twitter.com/75QbME75IL — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) January 5, 2018

In an interview about his book, Wolff admitted he did not speak to a single member of Trump’s Cabinet, including Vice President Mike Pence — despite making numerous claims about their actions in the White House.

Trump, for his part, has denied he ever granted White House access to Wolff to write his tell-all novel.

I authorized Zero access to White House (actually turned him down many times) for author of phony book! I never spoke to him for book. Full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don’t exist. Look at this guy’s past and watch what happens to him and Sloppy Steve! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2018

May — who has actually spoken with Trump on numerous occasions — brushed aside these salacious claims regarding the president’s personality.

The prime minister also reiterated that Trump will, in fact, be visiting the United Kingdom very soon.

“He will be coming to this country,” she stated.

