Things Take Ugly Turn After Man Whose Fiancée Passed Away Asks Videography Company for Refund

By Amanda Thomason
Published May 27, 2020 at 4:03pm
Many weddings set for this spring and summer have been postponed or downsized drastically as people scramble to comply with social distancing guidelines.

For those people, it has been a challenge to try to move everything with as little wasted money and forfeited deposits as possible — but at least they will still have their wedding or got to have a small celebration.

Justin Montney, however, doesn’t get that luxury.

Montney’s fiancée, Alexis Wyatt, was killed in February in a car accident in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Montney and the family grieved and a GoFundMe was started to help cover Wyatt’s service.

“As most of you know, Jeremy and Dusty Black lost their amazing daughter Alexis in a car accident Monday afternoon,” the GoFundMe reads. “She was such a sweet, kind hearted, gentle soul. We, as a family, are so thankful she knew and loved Jesus and we will see her again someday.”

“All the money raised will go directly to her parents to help pay for her funeral. Please keep Jeremy, Dusty, her sisters Imogen and Kylee and her fiancé Justin Montney in your prayers during this difficult time.”

To add insult to injury, Montney had to cancel all the services they’d planned on using for their wedding. He hit a roadblock when he asked the videographer, Copper Stallion Media, if he could have his $1,800 deposit refunded.

Wyatt was killed on Feb. 4, and according to KSAZ-TV, Montney emailed Copper Stallion Media on Feb. 17. The company said they couldn’t offer a refund, citing their policy that the deposit was non-refundable.

“We replied and expressed our sympathy and explained to him that all of our wedding contracts are non-refundable,” the company stated, according to KSAZ-TV. “He kept emailing us trying to get a refund and we kept reiterating that the contract is non-refundable. We eventually stopped responding since the issue was moot.”

Montney thought they could have made an exception, given the circumstances.

“They should have been able to do (that) because they didn’t render any services,” he said.

That’s when things started to get really ugly. Copper Stallion Media claimed Montney continued to ask for the $1,800, wrote unfavorable reviews about the company and threatened to talk to news outlets about the issue.

He said the company told him they couldn’t refund the deposit but they could put it toward his next wedding, which he found insensitive.

“I read your contract and I understand its nonrefundable, but have you guys ever heard of decency at all?” Montney said in a voicemail, according to KSAZ-TV. “You guys are disgusting, I hope your company burns to the ground. You go to hell, you f—ing disgusting people.”

Copper Stallion Media then purchased the domain name justinmontneywedding.com, claiming the money used to secure the domain name was the deposit that Montney had paid, according to KMGH-TV. They allegedly posted their “case” against him, and called Montney’s attempts to bring them down a “smear campaign.”

“In the news story he admits that the contract was non-refundable but says we should give the money back due to the circumstance. Life is a b—-, Justin,” the website previously said.

At this time, the only thing on justinmontneywedding.com is a YouTube embed of the song “A Perfect Circle — Disillusioned.”

More people began leaving negative reviews, and the words began to grow harsher. The final straw for many was what Copper Stallion Media posted on what would have been the couple’s wedding day.

“Today would have been the day where we would have filmed Justin and Alexis’ wedding,” the post read, according to screen shots people snapped and shared. “After what Justin pulled with the media stunt to try and shake us down for a refund we hope you sob and cry all day for what would have been your wedding day.”

While the company’s Facebook page is still standing, a deluge of negative comments has hit the page.

While Montney may not have gotten his deposit back, people flocked to the GoFundMe page for Alexis and donated to the tune of $15,000, which helped cover the funeral and will now go toward more memorial plaques and pieces to honor Alexis’ life.

Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
