Kind Firefighters Help Calm Little Girl After Car Accident by Letting Her Paint Their Nails

By Kayla Kunkel
Published October 19, 2019 at 12:25am
Two Utah firefighters are being commended for finding a creative way to keep a young girl calm after she and her mother were involved in a car accident last week.

Although the event had the potential to be traumatic for the “very scared” girl, the young girl’s mom said the firefighters “made her day.”

Chief Allen Hadley and Capt. Kevin Lloyd of the North Davis Fire District responded to a car accident on Saturday near Clearfield, Utah.

No one was seriously injured, but a young girl quickly caught the attention of the two first responders.

She was screaming and crying while paramedics evaluated her mother, according to the Associated Press.

“After noticing the child was holding bottles of fingernail polish, these 2 officers started talking to her about her polish, and asked her [if] she would paint their nails,” the fire department wrote on its Facebook page.

Chief Hadley and Capt. Lloyd, both of whom are fathers of young girls, asked the “very scared” girl if she’d be willing to give them special manicures.

“Within minutes, the child was calmly [painting] their nails and had forgotten about the accident she had just experienced,” the department wrote.

“Great job Chief Hadley and Captain Lloyd for providing awesome customer service to one of our young citizens.”

The two posed for a picture to show off their beautiful new manicures, which the department later posted on Facebook.

Jocelyn Fernelius commented on the now-viral post and said that it was her daughter who painted the firefighters’ nails.

After thanking Chief Hadley and Capt. Lloyd for their sweet act, Fernelius said the young girl was “upset” when the firefighters had to leave.

“I told her that she can see them again,” she added.

“It was really scary,” the mother said of the accident, but assured others that her daughter had recovered.

“She was her normal happy self today. Laughing and playing like usual.”

Chief Mark Becraft also praised his colleagues on Facebook, writing, “Kudos to these great guys that serve our community, it’s just the little things that make a huge difference.”

