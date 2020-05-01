Bride Visits Grandmother Through Glass at Healthcare Facility on Wedding Day

Despite being in quarantine since March, a beloved grandmother in Minnesota was able to participate in her granddaughter’s wedding day.

Grandma Janis is a patient at Country Manor’s Rapid Recovery & Aquatic Center in Sartell, Minnesota.

The facility has been in lockdown since mid-March, meaning visitors are not allowed, according to ABC News’ “Good Morning America.”

With her granddaughter’s wedding date approaching on April 25, Janis was uncertain how the day might unfold.

Janis was supposed to have a role as a reader in the wedding ceremony and had been anticipating the big event for months.

Woman Gets Visit from Granddaughter on Her Wedding Day Through Glass: ‘Love That Girl So Much’ https://t.co/CKaG60T41P — People (@people) April 29, 2020

Thanks to kindhearted facility staff members and a family that loves her, Grandma Janis was still able to see the bride and groom on their big day.

The night before the wedding, Janis told staff members she was concerned she “wouldn’t get much sleep with all the anticipation.”

When the wedding day dawned, Country Manor employees made sure Janis was ready and looking her best.

“Country Manor staff helped Janis pick out the perfect outfit, and got her feeling her very best, as Grandmother’s should feel on their Granddaughter’s wedding day,” the facility wrote on social media.

“Before her Granddaughter arrived to make her bridal debut, Janis said ‘the anticipation is killing me, I love that girl so much!'”

From behind a glass door, Janis was able to see her granddaughter Shauna Varner alongside her now-husband Travis Scepaniak, both dressed in their wedding attire.

Granddaughter and grandmother spoke to one another through the glass and shared an air kiss, Janis holding a beautiful white rose.

Janis also managed to make a video recording of the reading she was supposed to do at the wedding, a sweet surprise for the bride.

Emily Frericks, the facility’s director of public relations and marketing, told GMA the family’s story hit close to home.

“I too, am planning a wedding in this midst of these challenging times, and my heart broke for Shauna and Travis,” Frericks said.

“My grandma, who was my best friend, passed shortly before I became engaged,” she continued. “I would give anything to have her part of my wedding day. I wanted to do everything I could to make that happen for Shauna and Janis.”

Though the ceremony went differently than originally planned, the family will always be able to cherish the special effort put forward to ensure that Grandma Janis was able to be present for the lovely milestone.

