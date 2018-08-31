Over 3,000 Foreign Nationals Voted Illegally in Just 13 Sanctuary Areas

More than 3,000 foreign nationals were listed on voter rolls across 13 sanctuary jurisdictions, according to Public Interest Legal Foundation research released Monday.
The study, which collected data on 13 sanctuary cities and counties in seven different states, discovered that between 2006 and 2018 approximately 3,120 non-U.S. citizens were illegally able to vote in U.S. elections.
The breakdown of jurisdictions and foreign voters is as follows:
Arlington, Virginia — 145 voters
Chesterfield County, Virginia — 321 voters
Chicago, Illinois — 232 voters
DeKalb County, Georgia — 11 voters
Essex County, New Jersey — 107 voters
Fairfax County, Virginia — 1,334 voters
Middlesex County, New Jersey — 346 voters
New York, New York — 6 voters
Ocean County, New Jersey — 3 voters
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — 317 voters
Riverside County, California — 6 voters
San Diego County, California — 264 voters
San Francisco County, California — 28 voters
Further trends were uncovered indicating that foreign nationals are frequently compelled to enroll by governmental assistance and voter registration initiatives.
Moreover, those foreign nationals routinely remained on the voter rolls unless they self-reported to authorities.
The study cites the National Voter Registration Act as major reason for foreign nationals appearing so frequently on the rolls.
The NVRA, commonly known as the “Motor Voter” law, was signed into law in 1993 by former President Bill Clinton — it necessitates that states offer voter registration applications to any person applying for a driver’s license.
President Donald Trump has often claimed that voter fraud is a widespread issue in elections, while Democrats argue against that assertion.
