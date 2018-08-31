SECTIONS
Over 3,000 Foreign Nationals Voted Illegally in Just 13 Sanctuary Areas

Donald Trump/voting boothGino Santa Maria / ShutterstockDonald Trump/voting booth (Gino Santa Maria / Shutterstock)

By Molly Prince
at 11:16am
More than 3,000 foreign nationals were listed on voter rolls across 13 sanctuary jurisdictions, according to Public Interest Legal Foundation research released Monday.

The study, which collected data on 13 sanctuary cities and counties in seven different states, discovered that between 2006 and 2018 approximately 3,120 non-U.S. citizens were illegally able to vote in U.S. elections.

The breakdown of jurisdictions and foreign voters is as follows:

Arlington, Virginia — 145 voters

Chesterfield County, Virginia — 321 voters

Chicago, Illinois — 232 voters

DeKalb County, Georgia — 11 voters

Essex County, New Jersey — 107 voters

Fairfax County, Virginia — 1,334 voters

Middlesex County, New Jersey — 346 voters

New York, New York — 6 voters

Ocean County, New Jersey — 3 voters

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — 317 voters

Riverside County, California — 6 voters

San Diego County, California — 264 voters

San Francisco County, California — 28 voters

Further trends were uncovered indicating that foreign nationals are frequently compelled to enroll by governmental assistance and voter registration initiatives.

Moreover, those foreign nationals routinely remained on the voter rolls unless they self-reported to authorities.

The study cites the National Voter Registration Act as major reason for foreign nationals appearing so frequently on the rolls.

The NVRA, commonly known as the “Motor Voter” law, was signed into law in 1993 by former President Bill Clinton — it necessitates that states offer voter registration applications to any person applying for a driver’s license.

President Donald Trump has often claimed that voter fraud is a widespread issue in elections, while Democrats argue against that assertion.

