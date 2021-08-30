Path 27
Angelina Coxum walks down a flooded street to check on a relatives home after Hurricane Ida passed through on Aug. 30, in Kenner, Louisiana. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

Thousands of National Guard Troops Sent to Gulf Coast as Ida Death Toll Is Expected to Rise 'Considerably'

 By Dillon Burroughs  August 30, 2021 at 11:16am
More than 5,200 National Guard members from four states have been activated to serve in rescue and relief efforts following the destruction of Hurricane Ida across Louisiana and Mississippi.

“Almost 5,300 National Guard members from four states are activated to assist with rescue and relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ida’s destructive path through Louisiana and Mississippi,” Sgt. 1st Class Denis Ricou of the Louisiana National Guard reported on Monday.

“About 5,000 Guard members from the Louisiana National Guard were staged to protect lives and property, maintain communications and ensure continuity of operations and government. The rest of the support is from Guard units in Mississippi, Alabama and Texas,” he added.

“In addition to 195 high-water vehicles and 73 rescue boats prepped and staged across south Louisiana, the LANG has 34 helicopters ready to support search and rescue, evacuation and reconnaissance missions as needed.”

Louisiana Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards said he expected the “death count will go up considerably throughout the day.”

Ida Slams US Coast Harder than Katrina, Virtually All Gulf Oil Production Now Crippled by Monster Storm

“They bring a variety of assets including high water vehicles, rotary lift and other transportation capability to support recovery efforts,” said Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor, vice director for logistics of the Joint Staff, according to CNN.

Taylor also said the US Army Corp of Engineers is active and “assessing the storm’s impact” in New Orleans.

The Louisiana National Guard reported activating 4,900 Guardsmen.

“In the last 72 hours we have activated 4,900 Guardsmen, staged 195 high-water vehicles, 73 rescue boats, 34 helicopters ready to assist in the recovery from Hurricane #Ida,” the state National Guard tweeted.

Search and rescue began early Monday morning following the passing of Hurricane Ida over the region.

“Early this morning Guardsmen began search and rescue missions with other local and state agencies in Laplace during the aftermath from Hurricane #Ida,” the Louisiana National Guard tweeted.

Blackout New Orleans: Ida Savages City, Sends Major Transmission Tower to Bottom of the Mississippi River

Ida struck the coast near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, shortly before 1 p.m. local time on the 16th anniversary of the devastating arrival of Hurricane Katrina, according to The Washington Post.

Ida arrived as a Category 4 hurricane with winds of up to 150 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

On August 29, 2005, Katrina made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane with sustained winds up to 125 mph in Buras-Triumph, Louisiana, according to The New York Times.

More than 90 percent of the Gulf of Mexico’s oil production and 85 percent of its natural gas operations were shut down Saturday, according to The Houma Courier.

About 17 percent of America’s gasoline supplies and 5 percent of its natural gas comes from the gulf region, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Thousands of National Guard Troops Sent to Gulf Coast as Ida Death Toll Is Expected to Rise 'Considerably'
