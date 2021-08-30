More than 5,200 National Guard members from four states have been activated to serve in rescue and relief efforts following the destruction of Hurricane Ida across Louisiana and Mississippi.

“Almost 5,300 National Guard members from four states are activated to assist with rescue and relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ida’s destructive path through Louisiana and Mississippi,” Sgt. 1st Class Denis Ricou of the Louisiana National Guard reported on Monday.

“About 5,000 Guard members from the Louisiana National Guard were staged to protect lives and property, maintain communications and ensure continuity of operations and government. The rest of the support is from Guard units in Mississippi, Alabama and Texas,” he added.

“In addition to 195 high-water vehicles and 73 rescue boats prepped and staged across south Louisiana, the LANG has 34 helicopters ready to support search and rescue, evacuation and reconnaissance missions as needed.”

Louisiana Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards said he expected the “death count will go up considerably throughout the day.”

“We have one confirmed death but I don’t want to mislead anyone. Robust search and rescue is happening right now and I fully expect that death count will go up considerably throughout the day,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says on Hurricane Ida damage. pic.twitter.com/O5wpB6eScT — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 30, 2021

“They bring a variety of assets including high water vehicles, rotary lift and other transportation capability to support recovery efforts,” said Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor, vice director for logistics of the Joint Staff, according to CNN.

Taylor also said the US Army Corp of Engineers is active and “assessing the storm’s impact” in New Orleans.

The Louisiana National Guard reported activating 4,900 Guardsmen.

“In the last 72 hours we have activated 4,900 Guardsmen, staged 195 high-water vehicles, 73 rescue boats, 34 helicopters ready to assist in the recovery from Hurricane #Ida,” the state National Guard tweeted.

In the last 72 hours we have activated 4,900 Guardsmen, staged 195 high-water vehicles, 73 rescue boats, 34 helicopters ready to assist in the recovery from Hurricane #Ida. #ProtectWhatMatters pic.twitter.com/VxQRUyK1u2 — LA National Guard (@LANationalGuard) August 30, 2021

Search and rescue began early Monday morning following the passing of Hurricane Ida over the region.

“Early this morning Guardsmen began search and rescue missions with other local and state agencies in Laplace during the aftermath from Hurricane #Ida,” the Louisiana National Guard tweeted.

Early this morning Guardsmen begin search and rescue missions with other local and state agencies in Laplace during the aftermath from Hurricane #Ida. @GOHSEP @LouisianaGov pic.twitter.com/GM8d4DyiS0 — LA National Guard (@LANationalGuard) August 30, 2021

Ida struck the coast near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, shortly before 1 p.m. local time on the 16th anniversary of the devastating arrival of Hurricane Katrina, according to The Washington Post.

Ida arrived as a Category 4 hurricane with winds of up to 150 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

On August 29, 2005, Katrina made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane with sustained winds up to 125 mph in Buras-Triumph, Louisiana, according to The New York Times.

More than 90 percent of the Gulf of Mexico’s oil production and 85 percent of its natural gas operations were shut down Saturday, according to The Houma Courier.

1155 AM CDT: #Ida made landfall as an extremely dangerous category 4 hurricane near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph and a minimum central pressure of 930 mb (27.46 inches) https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/iHdKMGk0tq — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 29, 2021

About 17 percent of America’s gasoline supplies and 5 percent of its natural gas comes from the gulf region, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

