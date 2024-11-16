Share
Thousands of Retired Officers, Veterans Are Volunteering for Unprecedented Deportation Effort

 By Ole Braatelien  November 16, 2024 at 2:40pm
It’s bad news for illegal immigrants.

Newly appointed “Border Czar” Thomas Homan said “thousands” of retired border agents and military servicemen are volunteering to help with the incoming Trump administration’s planned mass deportation of illegals.

Homan shared the news during an appearance on “Fox and Friends” Monday.

“I shut my phone off Friday night because I couldn’t handle the phone calls, and texts and emails from thousands of ICE agents and border patrol agents excited about the rumor I’m coming back,” said Homan, the former Immigration and Customs Enforcement acting director.

“But more important than that, thousands of retired agents, retired border patrol agents, retired military [want] to come in an volunteer to help this president secure the border and do the deportation operation,” Homan said.

President-elect Donald Trump announced Homan’s new appointment via Truth Social on Sunday.

“I am pleased to announce that the Former ICE Director, and stalwart on Border Control, Tom Homan, will be joining the Trump Administration, in charge of our Nation’s Borders (“The Border Czar”), including, but not limited to, the Southern Border, the Northern Border, all Maritime, and Aviation Security,” Trump wrote.

“I’ve known Tom for a long time, and there is nobody better at policing and controlling our Borders. Likewise, Tom Homan will be in charge of all Deportation of Illegal Aliens back to their Country of Origin. Congratulations to Tom.

“I have no doubt he will do a fantastic, and long awaited for, job.”

The Trump Administration has made no qualms about mass deportations: They will begin on Day One.

Given how involved and vocal Homan has been about border security, he’s an obvious choice to lead the charge.

Trump appointed Homan as the acting director of ICE in 2016 and he’s been clashing with Democrats over border policy ever since.

He famously tongue lashed Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal and others at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Sept. 26, 2019.

“Look, you want to know why there’s 50 thousand people in detention? Do you want to know why we have one million illegal entries into the United States? You want to know why we have these issues? Because you have failed to secure the border,” Homan said to Democrats at the hearing.

Jayapal tried to cut Homan off, insisting that his time to speak had expired, but Homan fired back.

“I’ve asked you politely to let me go beyond my time, and you let other people go beyond their time, but not Tom Homan, he don’t get to go beyond his time,” Homan said.

Jayapal continued unsuccessfully to speak over Homan.

“This is a circus. This is a circus,” Homan said.

