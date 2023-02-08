Three American tourists were attacked when they refused to stop taking videos in the La Perla neighborhood in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The incident took place a little after 4 a.m. on Monday, according to the Associated Press.

Carlos Sánchez, 39, and Wallace Florence, 37, of South Carolina were involved in the attack, as was Jackson Tremayne, 38, of Georgia, according to Vice.

According to Spanish-language WAPA-TV, as translated by Google Translate, municipal commissioner José Juan García said the incident began when the three were taking photos and videos of a local hamburger vendor’s cart.

Vice reported that Sanchez was the individual filming the cart.

WAPA reported that Garcia said a man with “long, white, thick hair” told the three tourists that they could not record video and that they were not welcome to remain.

The three tourists went ahead with what they were doing, which led to them being attacked, Garcia said.

The tourists took off running, but after several blocks, their attackers caught up with them.

Garcia said Florence and Brown each sustained blows to the head and a wound to the left arm.

Tremayne suffered six stab wounds to the chest, abdomen, forearm, and back, Garcia said.

Florence did not require medical attention.

Tremayne and Brown were hospitalized, but no update was released on their condition.

No arrests have been made.

In 2021, Tariq Quadir Loat of Wilmington, Delaware, was attacked in the La Perla neighborhood after taking pictures when he was told to stop.

He was killed with his body found partially burned, according to UPI.

According to the Associated Press, Loat and a friend had been in the neighborhood to buy drugs.

The La Perla neighborhood, once a slum infested by drug dealers, became famous after Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” music video.

