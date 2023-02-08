Parler Share
News
Colorful homes line the cobblestone streets April 26, 2004, in Old San Juan, the original capital city of San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Colorful homes line the cobblestone streets April 26, 2004, in Old San Juan, the original capital city of San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

Three American Tourists Stabbed in Puerto Rico After Man Asks Them to Stop Filming at Hamburger Cart

 By Jack Davis  February 7, 2023 at 6:48pm
Parler Share

Three American tourists were attacked when they refused to stop taking videos in the La Perla neighborhood in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The incident took place a little after 4 a.m. on Monday, according to the Associated Press.

Carlos Sánchez, 39, and Wallace Florence, 37, of South Carolina were involved in the attack, as was Jackson Tremayne, 38, of Georgia, according to Vice.

According to Spanish-language WAPA-TV, as translated by Google Translate, municipal commissioner José Juan García said the incident began when the three were taking photos and videos of a local hamburger vendor’s cart.

Trending:
Breaking: Trump Issues Blistering Response After Biden Officials Claim Spy Balloons Happened Under His Watch

Vice reported that Sanchez was the individual filming the cart.

WAPA reported that Garcia said a man with “long, white, thick hair” told the three tourists that they could not record video and that they were not welcome to remain.

The three tourists went ahead with what they were doing, which led to them being attacked, Garcia said.

Would you travel out of the country?

The tourists took off running, but after several blocks, their attackers caught up with them.

Garcia said Florence and Brown each sustained blows to the head and a wound to the left arm.

Tremayne suffered six stab wounds to the chest, abdomen, forearm, and back, Garcia said.

Florence did not require medical attention.

Tremayne and Brown were hospitalized, but no update was released on their condition.

Related:
Police Credit 'the Grace of God' After Mass Shooting Suspect Is Killed Following Lengthy Chase

No arrests have been made.

In 2021, Tariq Quadir Loat of Wilmington, Delaware, was attacked in the La Perla neighborhood after taking pictures when he was told to stop.

He was killed with his body found partially burned, according to UPI.

According to the Associated Press, Loat and a friend had been in the neighborhood to buy drugs.

The La Perla neighborhood, once a slum infested by drug dealers, became famous after Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” music video.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Three American Tourists Stabbed in Puerto Rico After Man Asks Them to Stop Filming at Hamburger Cart
Tragic Update: Teen Who Was on Life Support After Cardiac Arrest During Basketball Game Now Dead
Arizona Rancher, 73, Held on $1 Million Bond for Allegedly Killing Illegal Alien on His Property
Furious Transgender Activists Flood State Capitol Building in Opposition to New Legislation
Patrick Mahomes Opens Super Bowl Week by Pointing to God: 'I Want to Make Sure I'm Glorifying Him'
See more...

Conversation