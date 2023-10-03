Ticket Giant Eventbrite Abruptly Deplatforms Anti-Child Mutilation Event Claiming It Would Violate 'Hate' Speech Policy

The far-left event and ticketing service Eventbrite has deplatformed a Christian family advocacy group that has scheduled a conference featuring a young victim of irreversible gender transition procedures.

Chloe Cole fell victim to the left’s gender agenda at the age of 12 and was put on puberty blockers and testosterone. She was also convicted by her health care professionals to undergo a double mastectomy at the age of 15.

She later “destransitioned” wishing to live her life the way God intended — as a 19-year-old woman.

Left with the scars of the treatments and surgeries from her childhood, the young woman is now warning others not to fall prey to the agenda that has irreversibly maimed her body.

The advocacy group the Palmetto Family Council will host her on Nov. 6 at the First Baptist Church in Spartanburg, South Carolina — but with no help from Eventbrite, which will not make the conference’s free tickets available on its platform after it previously agreed to do so.

The conference is called “Stop The Insanity.”

The group announced on X (formerly Twitter) that Eventbrite had deemed its conference and Chloe’s story “hateful,” “violent,” and even “dangerous.”

Last week, the group tweeted, “Today, Palmetto Family was notified that our event page for Stop The Insanity- with @ChoooCole was removed from the Eventbrite platform.”

The group added, “This event, which is still set to take place on November 6th at 7 pm in Spartanburg SC …”

The Palmetto Family Council then shared an email it received from the San Francisco-based event organizer.

The message read:

“We have determined that your event is not permitted on the Eventbrite platform as it violates our Community Guidelines and Terms of Service, specifically our policy on Hateful, Dangerous, or Violent Content and Events. As a result, your event has been unpublished.

“Please be aware that severe or repeated violations of our guidelines may result in the suspension or termination of your Eventbrite account. We have refunded all attendees who purchased tickets to your event, if necessary. … We appreciate your understanding and thank you in advance for your cooperation.”

The cancellation of the event drew an online condemnation from Ms. Cole, who is routinely attacked by gender activists for telling her story.

“Eventbrite has been carrying water for child mutilation agendas and silencing the voices of detransitioners for as long as we’ve been speaking out about our experiences,” she wrote on X.

Eventbrite has been carrying water for child mutilation agendas and silencing the voices of detransitioners for as long as we’ve been speaking out about our experiences. Here is the latest of many examples… https://t.co/qwp9RC3A2Y — Chloe Cole ⭐️ (@ChoooCole) September 29, 2023

Cole made headlines this past summer when she told her story to lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

“I used to believe that I was born in the wrong body,” Cole said as she addressed members of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government, The New York Post reported.

She continued, “And the adults in my life, whom I trusted, affirmed my belief, and this caused me lifelong, irreversible harm.”

Cole added that she was a “victim of one of the biggest medical scandals in the history of the United States of America” and implored Congress to act to stop the mutilation of children.”

The Palmetto Family Council told The Daily Wire in an email that it is hosting Ms. Cole “to discuss the dangers of transgenderism for minors and specifically to foster a movement to stop the genital mutilation of minors in South Carolina and across the country who are too young to consent to such procedures and therapies.”

Hear Ms. Cole’s story below:

Eventbrite is notorious for canceling events that are organized by conservatives.

