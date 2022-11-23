Tim Allen Returns with a Christmas Classic: 'As Close as You Get to the Real Santa Claus'

And he’s back.

So grab a cozy blanket, a remote and some milk and cookies, while you settle in “for a long winter’s nap.”

Tim Allen has returned to the role of Santa Claus in the new mini-series “The Santa Clauses,” which is currently releasing an episode every Wednesday on Disney+.







The show deals with Allen’s character of Santa retiring to try to have a normal life, but disaster ensues as he learns he may have picked the wrong successor to continue the magic of Christmas.

While some view the 1947 film “The Miracle on 34nd Street” as their Santa, many others think of Allen’s “Santa Clause” as theirs.

In a recent interview with Fox News, the cast had nothing but kind words when discussing Allen.

Actress Elizabeth Mitchell, who played Carol in “The Santa Clause 2” and later Mrs. Claus in “Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause,” stated, “From the minute we were all together, we were giggling, we were laughing.”

Austin Kane, who plays Allen’s son Cal in the mini-series, said, “It was everything you think of, but and also way more.”

“The time I met him on set was insane because I’m walking on the set and he’s wearing his Santa face, but not the body,” Kane added.

“He just looks at me, and he goes, ‘Hey son,’ and I completely mind farted … and I just go, ‘What’s up pops,’ and we went right into it as if we have known each other for years.”

Director Jason Winer weighed in on Allen and said, “Tim Allen in that suit, it’s as close as you get to the real Santa Claus, that’s what it feels like.”

While some are probably more than ecstatic to see Allen return as the man who controls the naughty and nice list, the show has been met with some controversy.

In the first episode, one of the elves asked Santa, “How’s the Christmas spirit?”

Santa responded, “Fine. Except saying ‘Merry Christmas to all’ has suddenly become problematic.”

Which has caused some to take to Twitter to weigh in.

Disney+ quietly dropped the Santa Clause reboot series today and I can instantly see how they sold Tim Allen on this. pic.twitter.com/jaEiwYu5ql — Lucien 🦊 (@revolucienary) November 17, 2022



Allen does not shy away from expressing his views, whether it be with regard to now-President Joe Biden or his support for the former Trump administration.

Regardless of the unnecessary controversy, it’s good to see Allen back in the role.

