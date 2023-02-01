A new memoir by former Playboy playmate and “Baywatch” actress Pamela Anderson claimed that comedian Tim Allen once flashed her on the set of his “Home Improvement” sitcom back in 1991.

Allen, however, remembers things differently.

“No, it never happened,” Allen told Fox News Digital through a representative. “I would never do such a thing.”

Anderson’s book, “Love, Pamela,” and a Netflix documentary, “Pamela, A Love Story,” were released Tuesday.

In the book, Anderson said Allen flashed her the day she started work as the Tool Time Girl on Allen’s sitcom.

Allen was completely naked underneath the robe he was wearing, as Anderson recalled it, and she remembered him saying that “it was only fair because he had seen me naked,” she wrote, according to People.

Fox reporter Caroline Thayer said Allen elaborated a bit more when interviewed while getting coffee in Los Angeles this week.

“She has a weird memory,” Allen told Thayer. “She was a great coworker, I’ll tell you that. She’s a fun girl.

“Everybody loved her, but ABC is a little disappointed in her … memory, put it that way.”

The incident is barely a footnote — or not mentioned at all — in the many media accounts of Anderson’s new biography and documentary, which reportedly detail her multiple romantic relationships and experiences with the Hollywood lifestyle characterized by sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll.

The Washington Post said Anderson’s book, much of which is written in free-verse poetry, recounts a “decidedly spicier kind of free-spiritedness that initially made her an icon. (‘Hef called me / the DNA of Playboy,’ one stanza of poetry claims.).”

“Hef” was the nickname of Playboy Magazine founder Hugh Hefner, whose magazine, clubs and mansion were well-known for being, as the New York Times put it, “rich in sybaritic amusements.”

In addition to descriptions of her six marriages, including those to musicians Tommy Lee and Kid Rock and to poker player Rick Salomon (twice), Anderson described other brief relationships, including an alleged sexual encounter under the Hollywood sign with an actor “as horses ran by dangerously close, almost trampling us,” People reported.

“She details with lighthearted amusement an anecdote others might describe with a grimace: making erotic eye contact with [a well-known actor] while he was otherwise involved with two women at the Playboy Mansion,” the Post reported.

Some of Anderson’s other anecdotes have also sparked denials.

The New York Post reported that actor Sylvester Stallone has denied Anderson’s claim in the documentary that “he offered me a condo and a Porsche to be his ‘number one girl.'”

“And I was like, ‘Does that mean there’s a number two? Uh-uh.’

“He goes, ‘That’s the best offer you’re gonna get, honey. You’re in Hollywood now,'” she recalled, according to the news outlet.

Stallone has denied that claim. “The statement from Pamela Anderson attributed to my client is false and fabricated,” a representative for the actor said. “Mr. Stallone confirms that he never made any portion of that statement.”

