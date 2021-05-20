Tim Tebow and Urban Meyer are together again, this time in the NFL and with Tebow playing a new position.

The former Florida star and 2007 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback signed a one-year contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday and will attempt to revive his pro career as a tight end.

We have signed TE Tim Tebow. pic.twitter.com/xAsfcZP1sG — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) May 20, 2021

The 33-year-old Tebow is returning to the NFL after five years (2016-20) in the New York Mets’ organization, and he’ll be playing for Meyer — his coach with the Gators — for the first time since his senior year in 2009.

“I know it will be a challenge, but it is a challenge I embrace,” Tebow said in a statement released by the team. “I am dedicated to taking the direction of our coaching staff and learning from my teammates. I appreciate everyone’s support as I embark on this new journey.”

He will be on the field with his new team Thursday for a voluntary, closed workout. Tebow is not expected to have any media availability until training camp, at the earliest, in hopes of minimizing the media circus that typically follows the devout Christian and former Heisman Trophy winner.

His comeback is an unprecedented one because of his age, his new position and the fact that he last played in a regular-season game in 2012, with the New York Jets.

Several teams suggested Tebow make the position change years ago, but he declined.

Do you think Tebow will make the Jaguars' regular-season roster? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

He finally switched after retiring from baseball in February. He worked out for the Jaguars the following week, the first of two exploratory sessions that came to light hours before the start of the NFL draft on April 29.

Meyer raved about Tebow’s workouts, saying assistants were surprised to see the 235-pounder in such great shape.

Ultimately, Tebow’s ability to pick up a new position — a number of college QBs have made the transition look seamless — will determine whether he makes the team.

The fact that he is getting a chance after such a lengthy layoff has brought criticism, much of it racially tinged.

Tim Tebow got a job because he is WHITE. They not even trynna hide the racism. https://t.co/MKNgdXfjKe — DJ PRINCE (@PrinceInTheMix) May 20, 2021

Meyer signing Tim Tebow to an NFL contract to play TE, a position he’s never played in his life may I add, is ridiculous! It reeks of white privilege and that predominantly Black locker room is going to resent coach Meyer for making this asinine decision. He’s learned nothing. — Marques Jones (@marquesosu3) May 15, 2021

tim tebow’s white privilege got him that contract — Juney (@Perlagangx3) May 20, 2021

“This Tebow deal just shows that personal relationships go further at this level than actual ability,” Carolina Panthers defensive tackle DaQuan Jones posted on Twitter last week.

Former Dallas receiver Dez Bryant, current Pittsburgh linebacker Devin Bush and Denver safety Kareem Jackson were among a number of others who criticized the move.

“So Tebow haven’t played an NFL game in damn near a decade and it’s that simple … no hate but you got to be kidding me,” Bryant posted on Twitter.

Added Jackson: “I love Tebow too but gahh damn he got more lives than a cat.”

Tebow, who grew up in Jacksonville and remains a popular figure in his hometown, could fill a huge hole for Meyer.

The Jaguars decided not to pick up a team option in veteran Tyler Eifert’s contract and traded oft-injured 2019 draft pick Josh Oliver to Baltimore in March.

They signed run-blocking specialist Chris Manhertz in free agency, brought back James O’Shaughnessy and drafted Ohio State’s Luke Farrell in the fifth round.

Those were considered minor moves after Meyer vowed to completely revamp the position group.

Tebow, at the very least, provides another splash for a franchise that had been mostly irrelevant the last two decades.

But how much can a guy on the wrong side of 30 who’s never played the position bring to the team? Tebow’s value could mean as much off the field as on it.

Meyer has said repeatedly that signing players who already know his methodology would be helpful in Year 1. Jacksonville now has six guys on its roster who previously played for Meyer: Tebow, Farrell, running back Carlos Hyde, guard Andrew Norwell, defensive end Lerentee McCray and defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton.

Tebow played for Meyer between 2006 and 2009, helping the Gators win two national championships while becoming one of the most recognizable athletes in college sports.

He was a first-round draft pick by Denver in 2010 and had a winning record (7-4) as the Broncos’ starter in 2011. In the AFC wild-card game that season, Tebow stunned the Pittsburgh Steelers by throwing an 80-yard pass to Demaryius Thomas on the first play of overtime to give Denver a 29-23 victory.

The last OT Wild Card game was 2011 Broncos-Steelers. Tim Tebow hit Demaryius Thomas for an 80-yd TD to win on the first play 😳 (via @nflthrowback) pic.twitter.com/tTN0wR32g2 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 5, 2020

However, his lengthy windup and inaccuracy led to a short NFL career. He spent time with the Broncos, the New York Jets, New England and Philadelphia. His last meaningful game came with the Jets in 2012. The Eagles cut him following training camp in 2015, with then-coach Chip Kelly saying Tebow wasn’t good enough to be Philly’s No. 3 QB.

Tebow moved on from his NFL pursuit and eventually signed with the Mets.

When he approached Meyer about making a comeback, the coach invited him to the facility for a workout. Meyer made it clear he didn’t feel like he owed Tebow anything, either.

“I have one job and that is to win games with the Jacksonville Jaguars,” Meyer said. “If Tim Tebow or [rookie running back] Travis Etienne can help us win, then that’s my job to get them ready to go play.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →

* Name

* Email



* Message





* All fields are required. Success!

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.