That Time Kelly Osbourne Tried to Label Donald Trump a Racist and Completely Annihilated Herself

It’s no secret that left-wing media isn’t particularly fond of President Donald Trump, and no media outlet displays this more proudly than daily talk show “The View.”

While the show’s anti-Trump rhetoric has ramped up during his presidency, a 2015 segment discussing then-candidate Trump’s poll numbers among Latinos provided a cringe-inducing and hypocrisy laden moment for the ages. So in honor of recent

During the conversation, co-host Rosie Perez discussed statistics claiming 75 percent of Latinos disliked Trump, while 61 percent stated that they viewed him negatively and 50 percent of those surveyed found his rhetoric regarding illegal immigration to be offensive.

After Perez noted that many Latinos agreed with Trump’s sentiment that illegal immigration presents a problem, his “racist comments do not help.”

Then, in an apparent attempt to draw applause from the crowd, British singer Kelly Osbourne, who was a guest co-host on the panel, jumped in with a snide remark toward Trump. However, her comment went horribly wrong.

“If you kick every Latino out of this country, then who is going to be cleaning your toilet, Donald Trump?” Osbourne said as the room fell completely silent.

“Oh, that’s not… oh, no,” Perez mumbled amid the hushed room before Osbourne quickly jumped to explain her comment.

The clearly embarrassed Osbourne continuously stumbled over her words after seemingly realizing the disastrous error she made by implying that Latino immigrants in the United States are only capable of providing custodial labor.

“In the sense that … you know what I mean — like — what I’m saying,” she said.

Co-host Raven Symone interjected, stating, “There’s more jobs than that he can use them for.”

Perez, who was clearly taken back by the comment, looked stone-faced at Osbourne as she backtracked on her statement.

“I didn’t mean it like that, come on,” Osbourne claimed. “I would never mean it like that. I’m not part of this argument.”

However, Twitter users were not having Osbourne’s apology.

Learn about the topics you are speaking about before commenting. #queridakellyosbourne — Señorita M. (@nyroyal19) August 14, 2015

#QueridaKellyOsbourne I'm Latina and am much more capable than cleaning toilets. Ask my former college professors. — Sydney Cat Lady (@SydneyCatLady) August 8, 2015

Osbourne later apologized in a Facebook post, taking responsibility for her “poor choice or words.”

“I’ve learned a very valuable lesson,” Osbourne wrote the day of the incident. “It is my hope that this situation will open up a conversation about immigration and the Latin community as a whole.”

“The View” co-host Joy Behar recently continued the streak of getting in their own way after Behar spread a false news report regaring Trump.

In December, Behar took it upon herself to announce to the audience that former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was set to testify that then-presidential candidate Donald Trump had ordered him to contact Russians during the campaign, as reported by The Western Journal.

However, there was one problem — Behar’s announcement was incorrect.

“So on Friday’s show, apparently I was guilty of premature evaluation,” Behar said days later, after the error was revealed by ABC News. “I hear they have a pill for that now.

“Here’s what happened, ABC News reporter Brian Ross released a story claiming that when Trump was a candidate, he told Michael Flynn to contact the Russians,” she continued. “Ross later corrected himself, saying it was actually when Trump was president-elect. Now, Brian has been suspended for a month.”

