Tlaib Photographed Wearing Blatantly Anti-Israel Graphic T-Shirt

There doesn’t appear to be any two-state solution on the mind of radical, anti-Israel Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

The Michigan congresswoman and “squad” member was photographed wearing a T-shirt that appears to show Israel absent from its borders and a Palestinian state in its place.

Middle East expert Alex VanNess tweeted a photo of Tlaib wearing the shirt and holding a copy of Palestinian-American anti-Israel activist Linda Sarsour’s book, “We Are Not Here to Be Bystanders.”

“Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib’s t-shirt doesn’t exactly scream ‘two state solution,’” VanNess wrote.

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib’s t-shirt doesn’t exactly scream ‘two state solution.’ pic.twitter.com/NZXdOqBc4J — Alex VanNess (@thealexvanness) March 9, 2020

TRENDING: Hunter Biden Looks To Skip Deposition That Judge Ordered Him To Attend 'Unless His Hair Is on Fire'

The map shows Israel’s borders with Arabic letters written inside. It adorns a Palestinian shemagh scarf.

The description of a T-shirt identical to the one worn by Tlaib from a pro-Palestinian apparel website says the Arabic writing spells out the word “Palestine.”

“Stand in solidarity with Palestine by wearing this beautiful Palestinian tee shirt. An outlined map of Palestine is filled with red, white, and green Arabic letters that look stunning from a distance and spell the word Palestine up close. A patterned shemagh wraps around the neck of the Palestinian state like the brave soldiers whose boots stand on the dusty ground,” the description reads.

Do you think Democratic Party has a problem with anti-Semitism? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 97% (210 Votes) 3% (6 Votes)

By discussing her fashion choice, we’re probably giving the congresswoman exactly what she wants, which is attention.

But since she is an elected official who votes on pressing matters in the House of Representatives, we unfortunately must humor her.

This is the latest in a series of anti-Israeli statements made by the lawmaker and surrogate for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

In January, the Anti-Defamation League accused her of “blood libel” after she retweeted unfounded claims that a missing Palestinian boy had been murdered by Israeli settlers.

Tlaib is unapologetic in her constant criticisms of Israeli officials and their policies for the country’s survival in a region where its neighbors call for its destruction.

RELATED: Islamic Speaker at Bernie Rally Has Said Zionists Are the Ones Actually Behind ISIS

In 2005, then-Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad describing Israel as a “disgraceful blot” and said the country should be “wiped off the face of the earth,” according to The Guardian.

Three years later, in 2008, top Iranian general Hossein Salami uttered similar words when he said, “This sinister regime must be wiped off the map,” according to Fox News.

Last October, Iranian leadership again called for the destruction of Israel.

The idea of the total destruction of Israel is nothing new. Israel has been fighting for its right to exist since its founding in 1948.

Tlaib is just the latest to assert, albeit through her clothing, that its presence on global maps is some sort of error.

The congresswoman is an ardent supporter of the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement.

Her support for that movement got her barred from entering Israel last year — along with fellow Israel critic and “squad” member Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

Tlaib defended her support of the BDS movement during an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper last year.

“People want to dismiss [BDS] because they say it’s anti-Semitism,” Tlaib said. “That’s the way they’re trying to discredit the fact that we all know that under [Benjamin] Netanyahu’s regime, that human rights violations have gotten worse.”

The BDS movement calls for Israel to immediately cede the West Bank, East Jerusalem, Gaza and the Golan Heights, among other demands.

In August, Tlaib and Omar both used their Instagram pages to share a cartoon by anti-Israel political cartoonist Carlos Latuff, who won second place in Iran’s International Holocaust Cartoon Competition in 2006.

Oof. Looks like both Rep. Omar and Rep. Tlaib shared this awful Carlos Latuff cartoon in Instagram stories yesterday. In 2006, Latuff came in second in Iran’s International Holocaust Cartoon Contest, which is a thing that exists, in case you thought the TL couldn’t get any worse. pic.twitter.com/uwyBPAsz7T — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) August 18, 2019

The cartoon they shared depicts President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attempting to silence them.

Sarsour, the former Women’s March leader whose book Tlaib was holding while wearing her T-shirt, has referred to Israel as occupied Palestine, according to The Jerusalem Post.

It is truly shameful that Americans have elected to Congress a woman who so boldly shares her open desire to see one of the country’s greatest allies, and the world’s only Jewish state, eliminated.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.