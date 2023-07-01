A Texas toddler is being hailed as a pint-sized hero after acting to help save his neighbor after a serious car accident.

Three-year-old Maverick Flores was playing with his grandfather, Johnny Stobbs, in Corpus Christi when the oldster heard a crashing noise that resembled a car accident, according to Breitbart.

“We hadn’t been outside maybe 2-3 minutes, we hear this crumpling sound. I know what a car wreck sounds like,” Stobbs said of the scenario earlier this month, according to KIII.

The two relatives soon discovered the aftermath of a terrible car accident after rushing to the noise — finding a neighbor, named Sylvia, lodged between two different vehicles.

Stobbs, a longtime Corpus Christi firefighter, worked to free Sylvia as he sent Maverick to get help.

The youth understood that the situation at hand was no mere child’s play, according to Stobbs.

“I don’t know if it’s what I said to him or how I said it, but he knew it was important,” Stobbs said.

Maverick can be seen booking it to get help in home surveillance footage after the pair discovered the car crash.

The youngster succeeded in gaining the attention of his father Johnathan Flores, who helped Stobbs to separate two crashed cars long enough to free Sylvia.

Johnathan Flores is beaming about his son’s decisive actions.

“It’s a proud dad moment.”

Stobbs doesn’t believe the sequence of events was a mere coincidence.

“It’s almost like God wanted us to be outside. I didn’t want to go outside; Maverick insisted we go.”

“Had we not, I think it would have been a very different outcome for Sylvia,” he continued.

Three-year-old Maveric Flores was outside playing with his grandfather when they heard a crash. Maverick helped save Sylvia’s life by running t get his dad. His quick reflexes made all the difference. #khou11 https://t.co/gEl238B7dL — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) June 24, 2023

Sylvia has been discharged from an area hospital and is recovering, according to KIII.

The neighbor thanked Stobbs and Maverick the first day she was able to speak.

The two relatives are slated to receive an award from the city of Corpus Christi for their actions.

