Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York still hasn’t learned to read the room.

Sunday, a Wisconsin man, who was only free from jail because his bail was set insanely low, allegedly plowed through a crowd of people celebrating Christmas. Police have identified that man as Darrell Brooks Jr., 39. Brooks reportedly was released days before on a $1,000 cash bail for allegedly hitting a woman with a car, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Five people died Sunday when Brooks allegedly hit them with an SUV, while more than 40 others were maimed as they either watched or walked in a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Some of those in the hospital fighting for their lives include kids aged 3 to 16. Among them are three sets of siblings.

WISN-TV reported 10 children are in intensive care units after they were mowed down in Waukesha.

What are Democrats doing about victims? Some of them are fighting for criminals.

On Monday, AOC and other Democrats sent a letter to New York City’s district attorneys demanding to know why they allow people to remain locked up over “excessive” cash bails, the New York Post reported.

“High bail amounts lead to a two-tiered system of justice, with those who can afford bail being able to escape the inhumane conditions at pretrial detention facilities such as Rikers Island while those who cannot afford bail are forced to remain,” the letter said.

“Over the last few months, conditions on Rikers Island have deteriorated drastically, raising concerns about the safety and security of staff and detainees,” the letter also stated. “Overcrowding and staffing shortages on the island have led to violent incidents within Rikers Island facilities, calling into question whether anyone can be safely held there without immediate changes.”

The letter was signed by AOC, Manhattan Rep. Carolyn Malone and Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland.

The Democrats also expressed “grave concerns that excessive bail amounts” are leading to the suffering of some criminals.

“Condemning thousands of individuals to languish in an environment plagued by persistent overcrowding and mounting violence as they await trial is not acceptable and risks violating the federal civil rights of these individuals,” the Democrats noted in the letter, which was sent to the DAs of New York City’s five boroughs.

Today, we sent a letter w/ @RepMaloney & @RepRaskin to NYC’s 5 District Attorneys requesting information on excessive bail in the NYC court system. When prosecutors seek excessive cash bail, it results in increased rates of incarceration — particularly for low-income defendants. pic.twitter.com/x9cTOx3zo8 — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) November 22, 2021

There wasn’t a word about the languishing of children in Wisconsin. AOC didn’t utter a word about the five people killed while preparing for Christmas — or for the families they leave behind.

Not a word was uttered about the people of New York who have been victimized by the people who have been released from jail for nothing, or next to nothing, by the ideologues who have run New York into the ground.

Women and children have been attacked across New York City throughout the last year while Democrats have catered to violent people and illegal immigrants.

Crime rates are soaring nationwide and in New York.

Say a prayer for Waukesha today, if you get the chance. Also, say a prayer for the Bronx. Perhaps maybe next November voters will see the light and elect a competent representative — one who is capable of empathy.

AOC’s letter was more than tone deaf. It was depraved.

