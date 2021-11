Twitter restricted a tweet late Monday posted by Republican Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar, which featured a parody video of him attacking President Joe Biden and Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Gosar tweeted a video Sunday night parodying the opening credits of the popular Japanese cartoon, “Attack on Titan,” in which his face and those of Biden and Ocasio-Cortez were edited onto the show’s characters.

In one sequence, Gosar’s character, armed with two swords, attacks the other two politician’s characters.

Any anime fans out there? pic.twitter.com/TxX4qiJhOi — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) November 7, 2021



Twitter restricted sharing of the video, which had gathered 3.3 million views early Tuesday, by disabling re-tweets, likes and replies, leaving only quote-tweets enabled for video.

The social media company posted a warning label on the tweet, saying it violated Twitter’s hateful conduct policy.

“This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about hateful conduct,” the warning label read.

“However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.”

Twitter did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Was Twitter wrong to restrict the parody video? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

A Twitter representative told Axios the tweet “violates our hateful conduct policy.”

“As is standard with this notice, engagements with the Tweet will be limited,” the representative said.

It is not clear which part of Twitter’s hateful conduct guidelines the video violated, though the social media company does prohibit content featuring “images depicting others as less than human.”

The video also featured footage of illegal immigrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border and parts of the border wall, as well as footage of what appears to be border patrol agents on horseback and ATVs.

Gosar’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

“Everyone needs to relax,” Gosar’s digital director, Jessica Lycos, told The Washington Post.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.