Paul Gosar speaks during a news conference with members of the House Freedom Caucus outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on March, 17.
Paul Gosar speaks during a news conference with members of the House Freedom Caucus outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on March, 17. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Twitter Restricts Parody Video of Republican Lawmaker Attacking Biden and AOC with Swords

 By Ailan Evans  November 9, 2021 at 6:53am
Twitter restricted a tweet late Monday posted by Republican Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar, which featured a parody video of him attacking President Joe Biden and Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Gosar tweeted a video Sunday night parodying the opening credits of the popular Japanese cartoon, “Attack on Titan,” in which his face and those of Biden and Ocasio-Cortez were edited onto the show’s characters.

In one sequence, Gosar’s character, armed with two swords, attacks the other two politician’s characters.


Twitter restricted sharing of the video, which had gathered 3.3 million views early Tuesday, by disabling re-tweets, likes and replies, leaving only quote-tweets enabled for video.

The social media company posted a warning label on the tweet, saying it violated Twitter’s hateful conduct policy.

“This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about hateful conduct,” the warning label read.

“However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.”

Twitter did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Was Twitter wrong to restrict the parody video?

A Twitter representative told Axios the tweet “violates our hateful conduct policy.”

“As is standard with this notice, engagements with the Tweet will be limited,” the representative said.

It is not clear which part of Twitter’s hateful conduct guidelines the video violated, though the social media company does prohibit content featuring “images depicting others as less than human.”

The video also featured footage of illegal immigrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border and parts of the border wall, as well as footage of what appears to be border patrol agents on horseback and ATVs.

Gosar’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

“Everyone needs to relax,” Gosar’s digital director, Jessica Lycos, told The Washington Post.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Ailan Evans
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.




